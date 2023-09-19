David Montgomery injury update: Latest on Lions RB for Fantasy Football Week 3

David Montgomery has been productive in his time in the NFL and is a reliable option in fantasy football. The veteran running back began his career with the Chicago Bears where he thrived for those who owned him on their fantasy teams.

He averaged 10.6 PPR fantasy points in his rookie season in 2019 with 170.4 total points. The 2020 season saw Montgomery have a breakout season on the field and in fantasy.

He rushed for 1,070 yards with 10 total touchdowns that season. His 264.8 points made him an RB3 in PPR fantasy leagues.

Now, the running back is in his first season with the Detroit Lions and has suffered an injury. Let's take a look at how it impacts your fantasy team in Week 3.

David Montgomery Injury Update

David Montgomery said he was expecting to miss a couple of weeks with a thigh bruise. However, head coach Dan Campbell stated in a press conference that Montgomery's injury is “day to day."

If Montgomery cannot go in Week 3, could that mean more snaps for rookie Jahmyr Gibbs?

Campbell told reporters:

“He’s a big piece of what we are and what we have offensively, he really is. And so, yeah, with that, I still see it being by committee if D-Mo can’t go. But certainly, Gibbs is going to get more opportunities.

"He got a little bit more and there’s some plays he made and there’s a lot he left out. Some of that is being a rookie. He’ll get better from those the more exposure he gets. And we need him to grow. And he will.”

Gibbs had seven carries for 17 yards and seven catches for 39 yards versus the Seahawks in Week 2. In the 2021 season, Montgomery suffered a left knee injury and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

This update is conflicting should you own Montgomery on your fantasy team. Given his injury history, you might have to start weighing your options as it could be something serious. It's better to be safe here when it comes to Montgomery.

What happened to David Montgomery?

Montgomery was taken to the locker room on a cart with a thigh injury to begin the fourth quarter of the Lions' Week 2 matchup versus the Seahawks. He rode the cart with his right leg wrapped beneath an ice pack.

The running back didn't come back to the game as the Lions lost in overtime by a 37-34 score. Campbell was asked about the injury after the game by the media:

"It looks like a thigh bruise. I'll know more tomorrow"

He was having another great game with 67 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries with a reception for 7 yards.

Montgomery appeared to suffer the injury with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. He was being taken to the ground near the sideline by Seattle linebacker Jordyn Brooks after getting a catch from the arm of quarterback Jared Goff.

Upon Montgomery's exit from the game, Craig Reynolds took over the majority of the workload in his place.

It was expected that Gibbs would see an increase in the workload for the remainder of the game, but the plan did not seem to change. Fantasy-wise, we won't know more until later in the week about the extent of Montgomery's injury.

When will David Montgomery return?

As of now, Montgomery is listed as questionable with his injury with no indication of his Week 3 status. There's a strong chance that fantasy owners might have to picture life without Montgomery should he miss some time.

Looking at the waiver wire, LA Rams running back Kyren Williams would be a fit long-term on your fantasy roster. Williams is rostered in over 60 percent of leagues, so grab him if you can. He's already eclisped his 30.5 PPR points from all of last season with 45.4 in just two games.

Williams found the endzone on the ground and in the air in the Rams' Week 2 game against the 49ers. The Rams face the Bengals on in Week on Monday night. Cincinnati's defense has allowed 384 yards on the ground over the first two weeks of the 2023 season. It's the second-most in the NFL.

As mentioned earlier, Campbell has acknowledged that Gibbs could see more playing in Montgomery's possible absense. The Lions rookie has the versatility akin to Montgomery in the backfield.

Detroit will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 as it could be a showcase game for Gibbs in fantasy. Once again, be on the lookout to see that status of David Montgomery ahead of the game.