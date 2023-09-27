David Montgomery injury update: Latest on Lions RB for fantasy football Week 4

David Montgomery has been a consistent performer in fantasy football throughout his career. In the 2020 season, the running back had a breakout fantasy season in just his second season in the league. He ended that season as the RB4 in PPR leagues with 265.8 points.

The last two seasons saw him take a bit of a dive down from that 2020 season, finishing as the RB21 in 2021 and RB24 last season. Montgomery joined the Lions this offseason after spending four seasons with the Bears.

He was off to a solid start until suffering a leg thigh bruise injury in Week 2. The veteran running back didn't play in the Lions' overtime loss to the Seahawks in Week 3.

David Montgomery Injury Update

David Montgomery Injury Update

David Montgomery wasn't off to a fast start to the season, having just 25.8 PPR fantasy points. Head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media regarding his Week 4 status and noted that Montgomery could be back. This came as a shock to some as it was initially thought he would miss more time.

“Two that are trending the most positive right now would be Decker and D-Mo. Those are the two I’m starting to feel pretty good about,” Campbell said.

He was able to practice in a limited fashion on Monday as they have a short turnaround before Thursday's game in Lambeau Field.

Those who own Montgomery in fantasy are waiting until the team's injury list comes out for more clarity. Lions fans and those in fantasy are hoping to see him on the field.

What happened to David Montgomery?

What happened to David Montgomery?

Montgomery injured his thigh after being wrapped up by a defensive player in the third quarter of the Lions' Week 3 matchup. Before his exit, he had 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown.

The team leaned on rookie Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds in Montgomery's absence in the backfield.

Gibbs had just seven carries for 17 yards while Reynolds had three carries for just seven yards in the game. Having him back in the lineup would be bad news for Gibbs owners in fantasy but good news for Montgomery owners.

When will David Montgomery return?

When will David Montgomery return?

All signs point to seeing the 26-year-old in Week 4 on Thursday night. If Montgomery plays and sees a complete workload, he's near lock to start on your fantasy team. He has 37 carries and got two rushing touchdowns in his first two games of the season with the Lions.

Gibbs' Week 4 value would take a hit as he would be back to his backup role. Yet, Montgomery's touches could be limited in his return. This means that he could be a high-risk fantasy option this week against Green Bay's defense.

Montgomery's return could see quarterback Jared Goff and the offense put it on the ground more. The running back, however, is a viable option in the passing game as he proved with the Bears.

Despite having just one reception this season, it wouldn't be shocked if Montgomery saw some catches in the backfield as early as this week. For now, start him unless the injury report says others.