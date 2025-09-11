  • home icon
David Montgomery or Javonte Williams: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 2?

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Sep 11, 2025 14:49 GMT
David Montgomery or Javonte Williams: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 2?
David Montgomery or Javonte Williams: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 2?

There are many exciting matchups in Week 2, both on the field and in the fantasy football realm. Fantasy managers are back at it again, scheming to outwit their opponents.

Running back remains a key position on the fantasy front, and Week 2 presents some intriguing situations that fantasy players have to weigh up.

A big decision relates to whether the Detroit Lions' David Montgomery or Dallas Cowboys' Javonte Williams is the better starting option on offense.

Let's dive into the matchup.

David Montgomery fantasy outlook

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

David Montgomery is a solid RB2/FLEX option in fantasy this week. There's a lot of opportunity to exploit in the Chicago Bears' weak run defense.

One concern is the Lions' backfield hierarchy, which could hold a low ceiling over the running back, as he plays behind first-string back Jahmyr Gibbs. This means Montgomery's upside relies heavily on how often he's used in goal-line situations to score.

On the bright side, Detroit is favored to win, meaning there will be an increase in running plays when it leads the game, adding to Montgomery's upside.

Javonte Williams fantasy outlook

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Javonte Williams finds himself in possibly an even more favorable matchup against a weaker team in the New York Giants. His high usage rate in Week 1 presents a lot of optimism for his Week 2 fantasy outlook.

Williams's goalline work further gives him the opportunity to offset any possible rushing inefficiencies.

Similar to the Lions-Bears game, Dallas is favored to beat the Giants, presenting game situations where the Cowboys will likely lean on the run, adding to Williams's stat line.

His only concern will be whether rookie Jaydon Blue and Miles Sanders are given increased touches, limiting his fantasy potential.

Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 2?

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start? tool, Javonte Williams is the better option to start in Week 2. He is projected to record 13.2 fantasy points, while David Montgomery is predicted to put up 12.4.

The small gap suggests the matchup could fall either way, but Williams holds the edge in receiving against a porous Giants defense. He is expected to bag around 22 receiving yards on four catches compared to Montgomery's 16 on two catches.

Nicolaas Ackermann

Nicolaas Ackermann

I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda.

