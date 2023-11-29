David Montgomery or Zack Moss: Who should I start in Week 13 Fantasy Football?

David Montgomery and Zack Moss are two premier running backs in Week 13 of fantasy football. This is a tricky week for managers to navigate, as the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants are all on byes.

Moss finds himself elevated to the starting position in Indianapolis due to Jonathan Taylor needing thumb surgery, which will keep him out for multiple weeks. Montgomery finds himself sharing snaps with Jahmyr Gibbs but is still a top option.

As such, both players are intriguing options in Week 13; so let's look at their fantasy outlooks.

Is David Montgomery a good fantasy pick in Week 13?

David Montgomery has had some injury issues this season and is sharing snaps with Jahmyr Gibbs. While this should be concerning, he hasn't let that slow him down in fantasy football one bit.

After being sidelined for three games, Montgomery has recorded 3 touchdowns and a 2-point conversion in three matches, going for 17.60, 16.80 and 15.10 points (HPPR leagues). Montgomery has 648 yards and 9 TDs on the ground this season, as well as 88 yards through the air, which is good for 131.60 points.

The Detroit Lions travel to face the New Orleans Saints and this is a potentially tricky matchup. The Saints have a top defense laden with talent and are ranked 11th in fantasy football against running backs.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects David Montgomery to record 10.6 points in Week 13, making him a good pick. If he can continue his prolific touchdown habit, that number will increase significantly.

Is Zack Moss a good fantasy pick in Week 13?

Zack Moss has looked like a real talent for the Indianapolis Colts this season. Jonathan Taylor missed the first four games of the campaign and Moss took the NFL by storm in Week 2 and 3, recording 18.70 and 21.0 points respectively. When Taylor returned in Week 5, Moss stole the show, rushing for 165 yards and 2 TDs in a 32.50 display (HPPR).

Since then, Taylor has assumed more snaps and resumed his role of starting RB. That, however, has changed due to a thumb injury and Moss will take the lead role again. On the season, Moss has 672 yards and 5 TDs on the ground, along with 138 yards and 1 TD through the air.

Moss will look to add to that in Week 13 as the Colts face the Tennessee Titans. The Titans rank 13th against running backs, which is neither here nor there really. Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Moss to record 11.10 points, which means he is a good pick in Week 13.

David Montgomery vs. Zack Moss: Who should I start in Week 13?

Zack Moss should be a better pick than David Montgomery in Week 13 and if you can only start one, you should start him. However, you should really start both as there are very few better-projected RBs this week.

The breakdown below shows what to expect from both backs in Week 13 and which is more likely to find the endzone.

While the tool doesn't think too much of either of their touchdown chances, it predicts a decent number of yards and touches, which makes them both safe starts. If, however, they do find themselves scoring TDs, they could hit very big numbers.

If you are set on only starting one of these you should start Zack Moss, but realistically they are both must-starts in a week with six teams on byes. With many managers scrambling for players on waivers, expect some low-scoring games in fantasy leagues. As such, you should feel comfortable starting either or both in Week 13.