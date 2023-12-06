Dawson Knox injury update: Latest on Bills TE for Fantasy Football Week 14

The Buffalo Bills had placed Dawson Knox on IR before their Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The tight end underwent surgery on his wrist but returned to practice this week.

Knox has been a pivotal member of the Bills offense in recent years and established himself as a popular fantasy pick as well. However, his injury had put fantasy managers on pause.

The Bills are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 and fans have been curious to learn whether Knox will feature in the game.

Dawson Knox injury update

According to reports, Knox returned to practice for the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The tight end was placed on injured reserve in late October after undergoing wrist surgery.

However, the Bills have now opened the 21-day practice window for Knox. He looked sharp in practice on Wednesday and could be in contention to feature against the Chiefs in Week 14.

Nonetheless, fantasy managers should wait for further updates on Knox. It's not a safe option to pick the player until the Bills upgrade him to the active roster.

Knox has recorded 102 yards and one touchdown on 15 receptions this season. He has racked up 18.2 fantasy points across seven games, averaging 2.6 FPPG.

What happened to Dawson Knox?

Knox initially injured his right wrist in the Buffalo Bills' Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite the injury, he continued to feature in the two following games against the New York Giants and New England Patriots.

Nonetheless, Knox eventually decided to undergo surgery on his wrist before Buffalo's Week 8 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was also placed on the IR list.

Being placed on the IR meant that Knox would miss at least four games for the Bills.

When will Dawson Knox return?

As things stand, there is still no timeline on when Knox will return from his injury. However, there are signs that he should be in the mix for the Week 14 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Knox took part in full practice on Wednesday. There are signs that he could make his highly-anticipated return against the defending Super Bowl winners on Sunday, Dec. 10.