What channel is the NFL Draft on today? Day 3 TV schedule, channels and live stream details

Day Three of the NFL Draft will get underway as teams look to round out their rosters by filling various positions of need.

There’s still plenty of talent in this year’s draft as North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell remains on the board. Howell is the best signal-caller for teams that are still in the market.

He threw for 10,283 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions in three years with North Carolina. Last season for the Tar Heels, the quarterback had 3,059 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

If an NFL team needs to shore up the offensive line, there's help to be found. Look no further than offensive lineman Darian Kinnard of Kentucky, Daniel Faalele of Minnesota, and Jamaree Salyer of Georgia.

What’s more, wide receivers Khalil Shakir of Boise State and Justyn Ross of Clemson are still available.

However, Isaiah Spiller of Texas A&M is on the big board if a team needs depth at the running back position. The former Clemson player was fifth in the SEC with 1,011 rushing yards and eighth in yards from scrimmage with 1,200.

: Who do you want your team picking on Day 3? @MoveTheSticks still has some big names available on his board.(by @Upwork #NFLDraft continues tomorrow at 12pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC Who do you want your team picking on Day 3?@MoveTheSticks still has some big names available on his board. 👀 (by @Upwork)📺: #NFLDraft continues tomorrow at 12pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey is there for the taking. The six-foot-four 292-pounder had five-and-a-half sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble for the Sooners in 2021.

For franchises still needing to fill secondary needs, cornerback Tariq Woolen of the University of Texas-San Antonio is also there.

S Smoke Monday Defensive players still on the board entering Day 3 include:Edge Dominique RobinsonDT Perrion WinfreyLB Damone ClarkLB D’Marco JacksonCB Tariq WoolenCB Coby Bryant CB Joshua JobeCB Zyon McCollumCB Jalyn Armour-DavisS Tycen AndersonS Verone McKinley IIIS Smoke Monday

Still, in the market for an edge rusher, Kingsley Enagbare of South Carolina is there to help on the defensive line. At six-foot-four, 265 pounds, he finished his collegiate career with 15 sacks and 24 tackles for loss.

Day 3 TV schedule, channels, and live stream details for the NFL Draft 2022

April 30, 2022, Day Three of the 2022 NFL Draft will kick off at 12 pm EST live from Las Vegas, Nevada. Here's the complete guide on how to watch the 2021 NFL Draft.

Date: April 30, 2022

Time: 12 PM EST

How to Watch: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network.

Streaming Options:

ESPN app

NFL app

FuboTV

Sling TV

YouTube TV

Verizon Fusio TV.

