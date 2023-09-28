De’Von Achane or Zack Moss, Start Em’ Sit Em’: Fantasy Football Outlook for RBs in Week 4

De'Von Achane and Zack Moss have emerged as legitimate fantasy football studs early on in the 2023 NFL season.

Achane and Moss have both benefited from their situations, with Achane being a part of the most electric offense in the NFL with the Dolphins and Moss' Colts being without star running back Jonathan Taylor, who wants a trade.

Both RBs are likely to have been claimed from waivers in your fantasy football league, but be sure to pick up either or both if they're still available. That begs the question, which one should you start in Week 4?

Is De'Von Achane a good pick in fantasy football Week 4?

De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane is coming off an all-time performance for any running back in NFL history, let alone a rookie.

In the Miami Dolphins' massive 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos, Achane amassed 203 yards on 18 carries and hauled four targets for 30 yards. He added four touchdowns in what was his breakout performance in the league.

Alongside Raheem Mostert, Achane has quickly settled into the best offense in the NFL, as he finds himself as RB6 in PPR scoring after Week 3. His 51.30 PPR points earned in the blowout win over the Broncos aids this massively, as before that game, he'd clocked up just 1.9 fantasy points through two weeks.

Achane will have to accept being a part of an RB committee in Miami, as Mostert is RB1 in fantasy football so far in 2023, and the Dolphins are also expecting Jeff Wilson Jr. back from injury for Week 5.

This means that Week 4 may be Achane's chance to establish himself in their offense going forward as the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have been decent against the run in 2023, ranking 11th in fantasy points allowed to the position, but they're yet to face an offense as dynamic as Miami's.

In what could well be the game of the week, we're expecting to see two high-powered offenses go toe-to-toe, which can also be a fierce divisional battle.

Is Zack Moss a good pick in fantasy football Week 4?

Indianapolis Colts RB Zack Moss

Indianapolis Colts RB Zack Moss has made the most of his opportunities in 2023. The Colts placed star running back Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list as he's unhappy and wants a trade. They released Deon Jackson and lost rookie Evan Hull to a season-ending injury.

Moss has been the bell cow of the Indianapolis offense, logging 48 carries for 210 yards and a touchdown whilst adding a further 42 yards and a touchdown through the air. He has forced the joint-most missed tackles in the NFL with 18 through three weeks and is averaging over 120 yards per game.

Taylor is still trying to force a trade away from the Colts, so it looks likely that Moss could lead the backfield for the entire season for the first time in his short career.

Moss enters Week 4 as RB13 in PPR scoring, amassing 43.2 points in just two games after missing Week 1 through injury. He's topping over 20 points per game and has an average matchup with the LA Rams this weekend. The Rams have allowed the 13th fewest fantasy points per game to running backs in 2023, and this should be a close-fought matchup where RBs will likely be utilized often.

De'Von Achane or Zack Moss: Who should I start in Week 4?

According to the start/sit analyzer, Zack Moss is the better RB for you to start in fantasy football this week. Achane may have exploded in the last game but is still in a committee where his touches may be limited.

On the other hand, Moss is by far and away the RB1 for the Colts and should see a lot more volume than Achane in Week 4.

