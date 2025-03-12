DeAndre Hopkins fantasy outlook: How new Ravens WR's production will be impacted in 2025 season with Lamar Jackson as his QB

DeAndre Hopkins signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. It's a one-year deal worth $6 million for the wide receiver, who played in Super Bowl LIX with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was one of the best wide receivers of the past decade, but he's 32 and his production has declined in recent years. He started 2024 with the Tennessee Titans, but was later traded to the Chiefs to play with Patrick Mahomes.

Now with Lamar Jackson as his quarterback, the wide receiver will try to help him win the first ring of his career.

Let's analyze his impact on fantasy football for the upcoming season.

DeAndre Hopkins' Fantasy Outlook for 2025 season

The wide receiver is set to join a group led by Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Both are first-round picks from the Ravens and have done a good job in 2024 to help Jackson evolve as a passer.

Adding Hopkins would represent a major coup for any team in previous years. However, his stock in 2025 is much lower. In his time with the Chiefs, he had just 41 receptions, 437 yards and four touchdowns over 10 games. He did not stand out as Mahomes' primary target in a year where Kansas City needed more help from their receivers.

He's projected to become a starter in Baltimore, but based on the Ravens' offensive scheme and his numbers over the past year, his production will not merit a fantasy pick for your team.

Is DeAndre Hopkins a good fantasy pick this year?

Hopkins is unlikely to have much value as a fantasy football player in 2025. His 91 total fantasy points in 2024 were his lowest number in a season where he played at least 10 games since his rookie year (2013).

He was present in 16 games in 2024, but neither the Chiefs nor the Titans had him on the field for at least 55% of their offensive snaps. His production decline is clear, and while he can still be useful in contested catches and 50/50 balls, the receiver is unlikely to have much of an impact.

The Ravens were the second team that ran the ball the most in 2024, with runs in 53.8% of their snaps. When they pass the ball with Lamar Jackson, Flowers and Bateman will be their primary targets, with tight end Mark Andrews also a viable option.

All things analyzed, DeAndre Hopkins is not a good fantasy football pick in 2025.

