DeAndre Hopkins or Christian Watson: Who should I start in Week 12 Fantasy Football?

Starting the right wide receiver in fantasy football is one of the toughest challenges every week. In Week 12, fantasy managers may have to decide between DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Watson. But who is the better option?

Is DeAndre Hopkins a good fantasy option?

DeAndre Hopkins is a good fantasy option in Week 12.

Hopkins has become a go-to receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs since being traded. The Chiefs play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 who allow 233.9 passing yards per game.

Hopkins should get 5+ targets in this game likely getting 50+ receiving yards and could even get a touchdown.

Is Christian Watson a good fantasy matchup?

Christian Watson is a good fantasy option in Week 12 - Source: Imagn

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is also a good fantasy option in Week 12.

Watson is the Packers' deep ball threat and he showed that off in the win over the Bears. Watson had four receptions for 150 yards last week including a long of 60 yards.

Even if Watson doesn't get into the endzone, he is a good fantasy option as he will get plenty of receiving yards.

DeAndre Hopkins or Christian Watson: Who Should I Start?

Sportskeeda's fantasy start/sit optimizer suggests that fantasy managers should star Hopkins over Watson in Week 12.

Fantasy projections

Detailed fantasy projections

The tool has Hopkins going for 13.9 fantasy points in a full PPR league while Watson will go for 12.4 fantasy points.

The tool projects Hopkins to get five receptions for 60.8 yards and is a 50-50 chance of getting a touchdown. Watson, meanwhile, is projected for 50.7 fantasy yards and is given a 60% chance of getting a touchdown.

Ultimately, both Hopkins and Watson are great fantasy options in Week 12 and going forward. But, the tool suggests starting Hopkins over Watson.

