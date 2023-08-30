DeAndre Hopkins fantasy outlook: Is Titans WR a good pick in 2023?

DeAndre Hopkins is formerly one of the best overall wide receivers in the entire NFL, as well as in fantasy football. While he may be past his prime years, the veteran has proven in recent seasons that he's still more than capable of being productive.

He will look to make an impact again in the 2023 NFL season after joining his third team, the Tennessee Titans.

Hopkins appears to be a polarizing fantasy football player this year with a wide range of projected outcomes. His current situation gives him plenty of upside, but he also comes with more risk than many other options.

DeAndre Hopkins' 2023 Fantasy Outlook

DeAndre Hopkins missed eight games during the 2022 NFL season, but just two of them were due to injuries, with the other six as a result of a PED suspension.

From a fantasy football perspective, it's encouraging to see that the aging wide receiver is still holding up physically. He provided even more reason to be optimistic about his outlook due to his strong production in the games he did play.

Despite appearing in just nine games last year with the Arizona Cardinals, Hopkins finished the year ranked among the top ten wide receivers in fantasy points per game. This means he was statistically still a WR1 for fantasy rosters, despite his relative decline in production.

This implies that he can be a sleeper for the upcoming 2023 season.

During the peak stretch of his career spanning seven seasons, Hopkins exceeded 100 receptions four times, while also surpassing 1,150 yards six times. Six of those seasons were spent with the Houston Texans, mostly catching passes from Deshaun Watson, with the other coming with the Cardinals.

Now with the Tennessee Titans, he's once again expected to be the WR1 on the roster.

His strong efficiency last year, paired with his history of high-volume seasons, gives Hopkins his upside for the 2023 NFL season. His age and new team are among his biggest risk factors in fantasy football.

Is DeAndre Hopkins a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

DeAndre Hopkins was signed by the Tennessee Titans during the 2023 NFL offseason after being released by the Arizona Cardinals. He reportedly had many interested teams during the free agency period, but he ultimately chose to join the Titans.

This implies that he joined the team he believed to be a relative contender that would also make him a focal point of their passing game, as he has been for his entire career so far.

In terms of his opportunity to be in another high-volume role, significantly improving his fantasy football outlook, the Titans are a solid landing spot. He has little competition for targets, as he joined one of the weakest groups of wide receivers in the entire NFL. Treylon Burks and Kyle Phillips are currently listed as their two other starters at the position.

The biggest question mark for the Titans this year is at their quarterback position, which appears to be in limbo. While Ryan Tannehill is expected to be their Week 1 starter, Malik Willis and Will Levis are awaiting their opportunities. The two prospects were each drafted within the first three rounds of the draft the past two years.

The last time Tannehill had a true WR1 on the Titans' roster, A.J. Brown put up elite production as one of the best fantasy football players in the position. Hopkins will potentially fill a similar role in their offense this year, making him an interesting pick at his current ADP.

Where should you draft DeAndre Hopkins this year?

DeAndre Hopkins currently ranks as the WR21 and 52nd overall player in 2023 fantasy football drafts, according to his recent ADP. This means he's often being selected around the fifth round in most fantasy drafts, depending on the league format and scoring settings.

His current ADP suggests that Hopkins mostly profiles as a back-end WR2 or top-tier WR3 on many fantasy rosters for the 2023 NFL season.

Considering he finished as the WR9 in fantasy points per game among all wide receivers last year, it's reasonable to label him a major sleeper for this upcoming season. He's being overlooked due to his risk factors and relative unknowns, but his productive history and implied role with the Tennessee Titans give him a ton of upside.

His current ADP has Hopkins ranked in between D.J. Moore and Terry McLaurin in 2023 fantasy drafts. Both have similar risk factors and have also been major fantasy contributors in the past, but have never quite matched Hopkins' peak production.

All three will be playing with a new quarterback for the 2023 NFL season, which always creates risk in fantasy outlook. Hopkins appears to have the highest floor of the three, considering his individual proven production and veteran quarterback.

While DeAndre Hopkins surely comes with relatively high risk, his ceiling is also higher than many other players at similar ADP. Superstars of his caliber rarely find themselves in sleeper territory, but he has elite value for his current ADP.

