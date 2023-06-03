DeAndre Hopkins gets cryptic on Instagram as new suitor emerges for ex-Cardinals WR 

The sweepstakes for DeAndre Hopkins are up but the wide receiver does not appear set to sign with any team yet. Following his release from the Arizona Cardinals, many contenders are pointed as possible destinations, but it's only speculation at this point - and a new, surprising suitor has emerged recently.

The Cleveland Browns are touted as a possible option for Hopkins, reuniting him with Deshaun Watson, his former quarterback when both played for the Houston Texans. What really makes this situation hopeful for Browns fans is a cryptic message posted by the wide receiver on his Instagram, making reference to the Dawg Pound:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

And that's a real possibility, according to insider Aaron Wilson from Click2Houston.

"They could have a potential reunion with the Cleveland Browns with strong mutual interest existing between the All-Pro wide receiver, the former Texans quarterback and the AFC North franchise, according to league sources," said Wilson."Watson, a former Pro Bowl quarterback with the Texans traded to the Browns, is excited about the possibility of adding his former teammate, a dynamic downfield target, to the roster."

The Cleveland Browns could bolster their passing options with Hopkins and make it a formidable group. While Amari Cooper is the number one receiver, they are counting on either Elijah Moore (acquired via trade with the New York Jets) or third-round rookie Cedric Tillman to make a step.

Hopkins, a proven veteran who wants to join a contender, would be an instant upgrade over any other option.

Which other teams could look for DeAndre Hopkins?

If we were to believe that contending for a ring is more important than money for him, then the options become clear. The Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins could all look for him to become a weapon for the upcoming season - especially because the fight between them isn't going to be easy.

The Chiefs need a veteran option. While they have tons of faith in Kadarius Toney, a championship contender can't go into the season with him and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as the two best wide receivers, even with Travis Kelce there.

For the Buffalo Bills, the situation is similar, even with Stefon Diggs there. They desperately need a veteran wide receiver to start right away, and Hopkins could be that guy.

The situation with the Miami Dolphins is different, as they have two superstars in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. But Nuk's skill set is totally different and he would compliment the starting trio as a possession receiver.

Poll : 0 votes