The chase for big-ticket free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is over. According to multiple sources on Sunday afternoon, Hopkins has agreed to sign with the Tennesse Titans.

After being released by the Arizona Cardinals in May, Hopkins was quickly targeted by the Titans and the New England Patriots in free agency. Hopkins met with only the Patriots and Titans in person and had contract offers from both teams.

While he remained patient to sign with a contender in free agency, he ultimately chose the Titans' lucrative offer to sign with them.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN 3x All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, per sources. This is new Titans GM Ran Carthon’s first big splash. @DougKyed the first to report.

The Titans will be paying Hopkins $26 million over the next two seasons with a chance of him making $32 million in incentives. He will be paid $12 million in year one with a chance to make $15 million.

Many fans trolled Hopkins on Twitter for signing with the Titans over contenders such as the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Some compared the signing to other late veterans such as Julio Jones, and others who didn't have success with the Titans late into their careers:

Would’ve been way easier and better to just pay AJ Brown. 🤷‍♂️ @DougKyed Drafted Treylon Burks. Now signing D. Hopkins.Would’ve been way easier and better to just pay AJ Brown. 🤷‍♂️

DeAndre Hopkins' odds to sign with the Tennesse Titans shifted heavily before the weekend

DeAndre Hopkins during Arizona Cardinals v Tennessee Titans

The Tennesse Titans remained one of the big players for DeAndre Hopkins the second he was released.

Last week, on July 13, his odds to sign with Tennesse shifted from +500 to -300. That's a huge jump in odds in one day and implied that it was almost a guarantee that he would sign with Tennessee.

Hopkins will be entering the 11th season of his NFL career, and he's slowed down in production the past two seasons due to a suspension and injuries.

We will see if he can push the Titans to the next level and recapture the AFC South next season.

