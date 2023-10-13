DeAndre Hopkins injury update: Latest on Titans WR for Week 6 fantasy football

DeAndre Hopkins, a wide receiver with the Tennessee Titans, participated in practice on Wednesday with restrictions. There's no need to worry about his condition because it was designated as a rest day. The Titans claimed that there was no injury to account for the restricted practice.

The wide receiver was categorized as "NIR - Rest" on the club's website's official assessment. The term "NIR" stands for "not injury related." As a result, Hopkins is expected to gear up for his team's upcoming game and there doesn't seem to be any reason for concern.

Treylon Burks, Tennessee's wide receiver, is anticipated to miss Week 6's contest, which means Hopkins will be poised for yet another strong performance against the Baltimore Ravens.

Hopkins' most recent game against the Indianapolis Colts saw him gather eight catches on 11 targets for 140 yards. Since joining the Titans from the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason, this was his strongest performance.

What happened to DeAndre Hopkins?

During the week, both running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins of the Tennessee Titans both had rest days. However, the wide receiver appeared to have participated in only a portion of practice on Wednesday while Henry did not practice at all.

Given that Treylon Burks is also hurt, it looks like the Titans are being as careful as they can with Hopkins. The Titans are attempting to protect a player who they presumably believe to be one of the cornerstones of their offensive scheme.

Hopkins seems to be in perfect health, but the team probably doesn't want to overwork the 31-year-old receiver.

When will DeAndre Hopkins return?

In the Tennessee Titans' Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, DeAndre Hopkins is expected to be on the field. The veteran is anticipated to be in excellent health on Sunday thanks to the extra rest he had during the week.

Hopkins has recorded 15 receptions on 24 targets for 251 yards over the course of his last three games. Fans of the Tennessee Titans are hoping he can have more performances like the one he had in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Despite missing six games last year due to a PED ban, Hopkins ended as the Cardinals' top receiver with 717 yards and three touchdowns. At the conclusion of the season with the Titans, he will be aiming to surpass that mark soon with the Titans.