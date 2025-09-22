DeAndre Hopkins or Jameson Williams Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs ahead of MNF clash

DeAndre Hopkins and Jameson Williams are two wide receivers who can win or ruin your fantasy football week. They are also two players set to battle on the gridiron for their respective teams, meaning managers will be met with a potential nightmare if they choose poorly. Here's a look at both receivers and a recommendation to help secure a Week 3 victory.
Is DeAndre Hopkins a good fantasy pick in Week 3?
A few years ago, DeAndre Hopkins was a set-and-forget fantasy football receiver. Today, it's much more complicated. As a third-string receiver on a run-first offense, target opportunities for Hopkins are far from guaranteed. According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Hopkins is in line for a slow day in the battle against the Detroit Lions.
However, he isn't expected to be left completely out in the cold with three catches for 35.7 yards and a 30% chance at a touchdown, as projected by the tool. Nevertheless, it isn't expected to be his best day of the decade by any stretch of the imagination. He's a mid-tier flex player this week.
Is Jameson Williams a good fantasy pick in Week 3?
Amon-Ra St. Brown is always in for a big day no matter the matchup, but is his teammate Jameson Williams in line for a similar breakout performance? Put simply, he's projected to have a quality day, according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool.
Williams is set to earn about three catches for 58.8 yards with a 50% chance at a touchdown in the contest. Fantasy managers can look at him as a WR2 or a high-end flex.
DeAndre Hopkins or Jameson Williams: Who should I start in Week 3 fantasy football?
DeAndre Hopkins and Jameson Williams are set to battle in primetime, giving managers a front-row seat to watch whether their choice was wise. As such, it is doubly important to choose correctly. According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Williams is the obvious choice.
Williams is projected to earn 13.4 points, nearly doubling Hopkins' projection of 8.1 points. Hopkins has shown up in the endzone in two straight games, but the pattern will break in Week 3. Williams, riding the best game out of both two, is set to have a significant contribution on Monday Night Football under the lights.
In some cases, the choice to too close to call, letting one's fandom serve as the tiebreaker. This time around, Williams, the Detroit Lions' second receiver, is clearly worth starting over Hopkins, the Baltimore Ravens' third receiver.
