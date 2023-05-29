DeAndre Hopkins landing spots: TikTok star names Five blockbuster suitors for star WR

TikTok star Peighton Tubre has listed five potential suitors for DeAndre Hopkins, the wide receiver recently released by the Arizona Cardinals. The sports analyst who predominnently works in social media, dropped her top five list amid speculation of the five-time Pro Bowler's potential next destination.

Let's look into the teams on Tubre's shortlist and analyze how Hopkins would fit in them.

Five Potential Landing Spots for DeAndre Hopkins

Here are five destinations that the recently released Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins could call home in 2023, according to Peighton Tubre.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have a top-five NFL quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert is an elite passer, and he has the likes of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Quentin Johnston as part of his receiver room. These players can be great if used properly, but none of them is a Pro Bowler.

DeAndre Hopkins is one and adding him to the Los Angeles Chargers roster could make them real contenders next season. Furthermore, he could mentor the recently drafted Quentin Johnston as he learns how to navigate the league.

2. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are another team mentioned in the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes, and why not? New England could be a fascinating team to consider for Hopkins. They spent the offseason trying to remake the unit after last year's offensive disaster in which second-year quarterback Mac Jones threw for just 2,997 yards with 14 TDs and 11 picks.

New offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is Hopkins's former head coach with the Texans. In short, the veteran receiver knows the system and would be the top target of this group. Paired with JuJu Smith-Schuster on the outside, the Patriots would have an intriguing duo, along with tight ends Hunter Henry and the newly acquired Mike Gesicki. The Patriots could become a problem once again in the AFC.

3. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts finally did what their fans have been begging them to do for ages; they selected an elite QB in the NFL Draft. The Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the fourth pick of the Draft, and he will be tasked with being the face of the Colts' rebuild. Richardson has the likes of Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs to throw to. It isn't a wideout room that inspires a lot of confidence. Yes, the Colts are a run-heavy offense, but shouldn't they have an elite receiving option or two?

Step in DeAndre Hopkins, arguably a top-five wide receiver when healthy, and Anthony Richardson would have a stellar pass catcher to make his rookie season easier. Hopkins could instantly step into that Colts and become WR1. He could earn a big payday if he takes the franchise back to the playoffs.

4. Detroit Lions

The Lions have accurate expectations for the first time in a decade. Detroit is the favorite in many corners to win the NFC North. However, unfortunately for Detroit, second-year receiver Jameson Williams is suspended for six games after violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

All this opens the door for Hopkins, who would make an ideal running mate for Amon-Ra St. Brown. Once Williams returns, the Lions would then have a speedy, dynamic trio on the fast indoor surface of Ford Field. Finally, Detroit has the cap space, sitting at $23.7 million. We might look at Hopkins' long-term home if everything goes according to plan.

5. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers made the most significant move of the offseason when they traded away a bucket load of picks to snag the number one pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. That pick was used to select Bryce Young, and the Panthers now have their QB of the present and future. However, who will Bryce Young throw to in 2023? The likes of Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, and Terrace Marshall Jr. inspire little confidence.

It could all be remedied if they convince DeAndre Hopkins to sign the dotted line and become their WR1 or 2 for the 2023 NFL season. Signing Hopkins would give Bryce Young a fantastic weapon heading into his rookie season, and the sky could be the limit in Carolina.

