DeAndre Hopkins net worth and salary: How much the Cardinals star has raked in so far

The man with the greatest pair of hands in the NFL today, DeAndre Hopkins is one of the greatest wide receivers to ever grace the NFL.

Hopkins has played eight seasons in the NFL for the Houston Texans and his current team, the Arizona Cardinals. The superstar wide receiver made headlines earlier this week after he tweeted about potentially retiring due to the NFL’s new COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 season.

He quickly deleted the tweet and later posted that he has nine more years in him.

Btw I got about 9 more years in me, y’all have a good day 😎 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) July 22, 2021

It makes sense that the 29-year-old would want to continue playing as he has a lucrative long-term deal with the Arizona Cardinals and potentially millions more in endorsement earnings ahead of him.

DeAndre Hopkins is worth $40 million

According to various celebrity net worth sites, DeAndre Hopkins has a net worth of around $40 million. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has signed three lucrative contracts during his NFL career so far.

NFL career earnings

Hopkins has earned $85,761,224 million during his nine-season NFL career. By the time his current contract with the Arizona Cardinals runs out in 2024, he is set to earn over $150 million from his exploits on the field.

2021 NFL salary

The Cardinals wideout is set to take home a base salary of $4.5 million this season with a signing bonus of $5.5 million and a $2.25 million option bonus. He has a salary cap hit of $12.5 million this year and $42 million in dead cap money if he he's released.

Hopkins ranked #33 on Forbes' highest paid athletes list earlier this year.

Endorsements

Hopkins has partnered with sports recruiting platform SEQL as an ambassador and early investor, and is launching a cereal with PLB Sports & Entertainment. He is also an endorser and an investor in startups like Beyond Meat, Therabody, BioSteel and Oars & Alps.

The All-Pro receiver has a deal with Nike’s Jordan Brand and wears its gloves and cleats during NFL games.

NFL career

The Houston Texans drafted DeAndre Hopkins with the 27th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $7.62 million contract in June 2013, with the first three years fully guaranteed.

After four productive seasons with the Texans, Hopkins inked a five-year, $81 million contract extension with $49 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $7.5 million in August 2017.

Arizona Cardinals

In March, 2020, the Texans shocked the NFL world by trading their star receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick.

In September, 2020, Hopkins signed a two-year, $54.5 million contract extension with his new team.

