DeAndre Hopkins is set to lose $22 million in unearned signing bonus money if he retires from NFL

DeAndre Hopkins has flooded the internet with his recent thoughts on the new NFL vaccine policy. Hopkins posted a tweet on his Twitter account but wasn't fast enough to delete it before it became public. The post mentioned that the five-time Pro Bowl wideout was questioning his future with the NFL.

Once the post hit social media, jaws began to drop, and Arizona Cardinals fans started to panic. That's not the only problem. DeAndre Hopkins is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL today. Hopkins is the second most important player on the Cardinals roster behind Kyler Murray.

DeAndre stood behind his mistake. The question is, why did he delete the post?

Why did DeAndre Hopkins delete his Twitter post about his future?

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio gave an incredible opinion on the reasoning behind the deleted Twitter post by DeAndre Hopkins.

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins on How His Girlfriend Breanna Young Has Influenced His Decision to Not Take The COVID-19 Vaccine and Contemplate Retirement Instead (Deleted Tweets-Pics) https://t.co/y1y0hVhha5 via @jonesj2342 pic.twitter.com/PkeiXAM2ZC — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) July 23, 2021

Suppose Hopkins were to walk away from the NFL because of the new policy. He would owe the Arizona Cardinals $22 million in unearned signing bonus money. Florio believes that Hopkins deleted the post because of the money he would have to pay back.

The three-time All-Pro wide receiver later posted that he still has nine years left in his NFL career. That's a good sign for the Cardinals. It's also a great business decision by Hopkins after realizing the amount of money he would lose.

DeAndre Hopkins isn’t going anywhere 🤷 pic.twitter.com/SkO8AKZV49 — PFF (@PFF) July 22, 2021

Arizona's training camp begins next week, and DeAndre Hopkins has no reason not to be there. The Cardinals may have a meeting with Hopkins to explain the risk of him not getting vaccinated. DeAndre will have to make the final decision.

In his first season with the Cardinals, Hopkins caught 115 passes for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. Last week, Rob Maaddi posted on his Twitter account that the Cardinals are now over the 50% vaccination threshold.

DeAndre Hopkins has $22 million reasons why he shouldn't walk away from football. That $22 million could also help him change his stance on receiving the vaccine.

It'll be interesting to see how it all plays out once training camp starts. Will the Cardinals push Hopkins to get vaccinated? Could his teammates persuade him to receive the vaccine? The NFL media is going to bombard Hopkins with questions surrounding the vaccine during training camp.

Let's see how firm DeAndre Hopkins is about his stance on the vaccine and if he remains the same after training camp.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar