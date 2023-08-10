DeAndre Hopkins throws shade at ESPN's fantasy football warning after $26,000,000 Titans move

DeAndre Hopkins and his 11th season in the NFL will be played in Tennessee. He signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the team this offseason. The move comes after the three-time All-Pro became a free agent with many suitors.

The 31-year-old still played at a high-level last season with 64 receptions, 717 yards, and three touchdowns. However, ESPN feels that Hopkins is a fantasy football risk entering the upcoming season.

The network labeled the wide receiver as a player to avoid drafting in fantasy this season via an Instagram post. Hopkins shared a warning on his own Instagram account:

Hopkins' repost of ESPN's post about him being a fantasy warning. Credit:@deandrehopkins (IG)

DeAndre Hopkins finished last season as a top 50 fantasy player at the receiver position. The five-time Pro Bowler has ended the last six seasons in the top 50 and four inside the top 10.

DeAndre Hopkins' fantasy outlook for 2023

Hopkins' outlook from a fantasy point of view depends on which type of fantasy league it is.

In standard leagues, he is projected to yield close to 132 points. He would be a better option in PPR leagues as the projection sees him getting 208.1 points. Lastly, half-PPR leagues has a 169.9 point projection.

A major reason why his fantasy outlook isn't higher is due to the Titans' offense last season. The team finished 30th in passing attempts (456) and in passing yards (2,914), and touchdowns (16).

Hopkins should see his fair share of targets as he's had seven seasons with at least 100 targets and six with at 150 targets. Robert Woods led Tennessee with 91 targets in 2022 as he had 31 targets more than the next player.

His demand for the football in any offense could see Hopkins as viable for fantasy owners in the 2023 season.

DeAndre Hopkins' career earnings in the spotlight

The former Clemson Tigers star will be entering his 11th season in the NFL with the Titans. He played his first seven seasons with the Houston Texans and three with the Arizona Cardinals.

With the the Texans, he made $56,699,009, including an $11,426,692 signing bonus. Hopkins made the remaining $54,878,881 with the Cardinals.

Thus far, his career earnings are $111,577,890. This doesn't factor in the $26 million contract with the Titans.