Deebo Samuel or Courtland Sutton Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs 

Deebo Samuel and Courtland Sutton - these wide receivers came off the board in the second round of consecutive drafts and have since made a Pro Bowl each. But they have had differing career trajectories.

One has been a rare bright spot for a moribund franchise, while the other has been a perennial contender. But in 2024, their teams may be changing fates. And that may also affect how a fantasy manager perceives them. But will it happen?

Is Deebo Samuel a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

San Francisco 49ers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty

Inconsistency has been ailing the San Francisco 49ers this season, and Deebo Samuel has been a victim of it. Sometimes he has dominated; other times it has been as if he never showed up at all.

Week 11 vs. the Seattle Seahawks was one of those times - only four catches for 22 yards and a yard lost on his only rushing attempt for a measly 6.2 points. It was not exactly the best endorsement for the supposed WR10 in Sportskeeda's fantasy football rankings.

The Green Bay Packers, who have allowed a Top 10-worthy 30.17 points against WRs so far, will definitely throw Jaire Alexander at him; so he needs to dominate to improve his stock.

Is Courtland Sutton a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Atlanta Falcons v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty

Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton was a scoring beast in 2023, catching double-digit touchdowns for the first time in his career. He does not seem to be on track to repeat this feat in 2024, but his monstrous fantasy points tally more than makes up for that.

The WR15 has been on a four-game streak of double-digit points, including a season-best 23.3 at the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. He covered 122 yards on seven catches against a loaded secondary led by Pro Bowlers Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton. The Las Vegas Raiders, however, present a sleeper pick against him, having allowed only a seventh-best 27.87 points against WRs even though their secondary has no stars whatsoever.

Whom should I pick between Deebo Samuel and Courtland Sutton?

Despite the potential risk, Samuel is the man to pick according to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer. While he is obviously the less prolific receiver, his dual-threat ability still makes him the overwhelming favorite.

But do not be surprised if Sutton surpasses Samuel with a monstrous performance while the latter is shut down by the likes of Alexander and Xavier McKinney.

