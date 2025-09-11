Deebo Samuel or DJ Moore: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 2?

Deebo Samuel and DJ Moore had good individual performances in Week 1, but only one of them walked away with a win. Playing with young quarterbacks can always result in some inconsistency for wide receivers, and Moore was the victim of a poor performance by Caleb Williams on Monday Night Football.

They'll both face tough NFC North matchups in Week 2, playing away from home against two teams that made the playoffs in the previous season. Let's analyze who's the best option between the duo to start in Week 2 of fantasy football.

Is Deebo Samuel a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?

Deebo had a fine game in Week 1, catching seven passes for 77 yards against the New York Giants. The veteran wide receiver found his way to some good plays in his first game with the Commanders, but as the weeks to go, his usage is likely to go down.

Some of his volume will go to Terry McLaurin, who missed most of the offseason due to a contract dispute, but signed a new deal with the team. McLaurin had just four targets in Week 1, but his number is likely to go up in Week 2, hampering Deebo's success.

Is DJ Moore a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?

Moore had a great individual performance in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, and his numbers could've been much better. However, Caleb Williams missed him in an easy deep throw late in the game that made the difference. As such, he had just 68 yards.

Against the Detroit Lions away from home, the Bears aren't the favorites. If they go down earlier, they're likely to revert to a strategy of passing the ball more, resulting in extra volume for Moore. Playing in a dome could also help his performance in the passing game.

Who to pick between Deebo Samuel and DJ Moore for Week 2?

Our Who Should I Start tool projects the wide receiver from the Bears to have a slight advantage, mainly based on his projected total yards and receptions, even though Samuel is also used in the running game.

Moore is the better receiver between the two, but that's not always what matters in fantasy football. But Samuel is likely to have a tough game against the Green Bay Packers away from home, helping the Bears receiver in this duel.

