Deebo Samuel landing spots: 3 teams that could trade for 49ers WR during 2024 NFL Draft

It was expected that the San Francisco 49ers could trade Brandon Aiyuk before or during the 2024 NFL Draft. However, to the surprise of many, the 49ers are also reportedly shopping Deebo Samuel.

Potential trade scenarios highlighted the 28-year-old wideout's name as the 49ers attempted to move up in the draft. Unfortunately, the franchise was unable to strike a deal and drafted wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the 31st overall pick.

According to 49ers insider Michael Silver, they are still likely to trade away one of their top wide receivers. Silver reported that the chances of Samuel leaving are greater than those of Aiyuk, and drafting Pearsall further indicate that the franchise is looking to cut costs.

Deebo Samuel landing spots

As a potential deal could take place on day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, here are three teams that could trade for Deebo Samuel:

#1 New England Patriots

The team that makes the most sense to make a move for Deebo Samuel is the New England Patriots. They drafted Drake Maye with the third overall pick, but the team is lacking talent in skill positions.

As per Over the Cap, the Patriotshave close to $46.5 million in cap space and can easily afford Samuel. Adding the 49ers star would be great for Maye, as he would make things easy for the rookie quarterback.

Even if Maye doesn't start straight away, having a veteran wideout like Samuel would help him in practice while Jacoby Brissett leads the team on Sundays.

#2 Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are also a team that could be aggressive in the pursuit of Deebo Samuel. Coach Shane Steichen could work wonders with a dual-threat like Samuel, and with Anthony Richardson coming back, the Colts could have a very scary offense.

The Colts have $24.7 million in cap space, and like the Patriots, they can afford Samuel's contract. The AFC South franchise has Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs as their primary wide receivers, but a player of Samuel's skillset could unlock the potential of a Steichen-led offense.

#3 Los Angeles Chargers

Although the chances of it happening are less, it will be wonderful to see Deebo Samuel play under Jim Harbaugh for the Los Angeles Chargers. The franchise parted ways with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen this offseason and has $23.5 million in cap space.

The Chargers arguably have the worst wide receiver core in the NFL, so adding a player like Samuel would make Justin Herbert very happy. Harbaugh has made it clear that he wants the team to get better from the trenches, and it was proven when the team drafted offensive tackle Joe Alt with the fifth overall pick.

The former Michigan coach loves to run the ball, and with what we saw from Samuel in San Francisco, the South Carolina product could prosper in Greg Roman's run-dominant system.

Trading for a 28-year-old player might be the move the franchise will be looking for, but if Samuel finds his way to Los Angeles, then it will be beneficial for both parties.

Deebo Samuel contract details

In 2022, Deebo Samuel signed a three-year $71.55 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers. He will be an unrestricted free agency in 2026 when he will be over 30, which is why the 49ers might look to trade him.

Parting ways with Samuel will free up some funds for a potential contract extension for Brandon Aiyuk, who is two years younger.