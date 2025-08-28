Deebo Samuel Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Commanders WR a good pick this year?

Deebo Samuel is beginning a new chapter of his career in 2025, as he plays with the Washington Commanders.
The versatile wide receiver had been a key part of the San Francisco 49ers' era of contention under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, establishing himself as a "Swiss Army knife" who could both catch and run with the ball. He made two Super Bowls - the first in 2019 as a rookie, and the second in 2023 as one of four players to have over a thousand scrimmage yards.
However, the team collapsed to a last-place finish in 2024, with his purported issues with staying fit playing a sizable factor, as he struggled to be prolific and productive. Hence, the trade.
Will Samuel thrive in a new environment? And will he regain fantasy footballers' trust?
Deebo Samuel's 2025 fantasy outlook
FantasyPros expects Deebo Samuel to have a sizable rebound from 2024, at least in the receiving department. He is projected to improve to 835 and five on 65/66 this season. His rushing yards, however, will decrease from 136 on 42 carries to 124 on 29, giving him a projected score of 132.3.
The consensus on him is that he will be on average the WR38 this year, with an average draft position of #34 positionally and #82 overall.
Is Deebo Samuel a good fantasy football pick this year?
Given the strength of the Commanders' roster, yes.
The Commanders' 2024 turnaround is considered one of the greatest in recent NFL history, and for good reason: Jayden Daniels proved himself a monstrously prolific player both in the air and on the ground, with Terry McLaurin and Zach Ertz catching most of his passes. Meanwhile, Brian Robinson Jr. proved capable on the ground with nearly 800 yards rushing.
Major changes are coming in 2025. Robinson is obviously gone, but seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been said to be a revelation after a strong showing in practice. And the offensive line has received a major upgrade with the addition of perennial Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil, who joins the likes of Andrew Wylie, Nick Allegretti, and Tyler Biadasz.
Behind those men, Samuel will have plenty of opportunities to explode, whether it be on the ground or in the air, thus resulting in strong points hauls.
Should you draft Deebo Samuel this year, and where?
Samuel has consistently proven himself one of the most versatile players in recent NFL memory, and that gives him a resounding endorsement for someone's fantasy board. The best proposition is to use him as a FLEX, while others like Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase take up the wide receiver spot.
No matter which way he is used, however, one thing is clear: he should be a very prolific and productive player under Jayden Daniels and Kliff Kingsbury's dynamic system.
