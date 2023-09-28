Deebo Samuel injury update: Latest on 49ers WR for fantasy football Week 4

The San Francisco 49ers have been dealing with some minor injuries and Deebo Samuel is one player who is banged up. Samuel is a great fantasy football option as he is one of the 49ers' top receiver options, while he also gets some handoffs to get rushing points as well.

However, Samuel's dealing with injuries is nothing new, as he played just 13 games last year. He also has found himself on the injury report quite often with minor injuries.

Deebo Samuel injury update

Deebo Samuel is dealing with a knee injury

Deebo Samuel missed practice on Wednesday as he's dealing with a rib and knee injury.

Samuel was banged up during the San Francisco 49ers win over the New York Giants last Thursday. He injured his rib, but was able to return to the game as further examination revealed no break. But, it has been sore and this kept him out of practice.

The knee issue, however, is new and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says was a bit of a surprise:

"It was something we really didn't know until the next day, later in that day, just him being sore and stuff. He didn't realize it until later."

The hope for San Francisco was this mini bye week from the Thursday Night game to Sunday night would allow for Samuel to help up his rib, but with a knee injury being added, his status is uncertain.

What happened to Deebo Samuel?

Deebo Samuel was hit hard during the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers win over the New York Giants in Week 3. Samuel stayed down on the field and the team initially feared a rib injury. However, the star wide receiver claimed the wind was just knocked out of him.

Samuel was able to return to the game and scored a 27-yard touchdown. However, since then, his rib has been sore, while the knee injury is new and it's not known when that happened or what the severity of the knee is.

With Samuel not practicing on Wednesday, it's unclear if he will be able to play on Sunday. However, based on Shanahan's comments so far, it doesn't seem like this injury is significant.

When will Deebo Samuel return?

As of right now, Deebo Samuel hasn't been ruled out for the San Francisco 49ers home game against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Although Samuel didn't practice on Wednesday, fantasy football owners should monitor the practice reports on Thursday and Friday. If Samuel doesn't practice those days, it's likely he will be inactive for Sunday's game.

If Samuel is out, the good news for the 49ers is that Brandon Aiyuk is expected to be back in the lineup. Aiyuk can help replace Samuel, as he plays a very similar game to the star receiver.

Regardless, Samuel's injury doesn't seem too serious and if he doesn't play this week, it's likely he will be back in the lineup in Week 5.

