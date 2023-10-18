Deebo Samuel injury update: Latest on 49ers WR for Fantasy Football Week 7

Deebo Samuel has been one of the most unique weapons in the entire NFL during his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

While many running backs post relevant receiving statistics every season, Samuel is the only wide receiver who consistently contributes rushing production. His skillset also makes him a valuable fantasy football assett.

Unfortunately for managers with Samuel on their fantasy rosters, they may need to find a replacement for Week 7 as he's dealing with a shoulder injury. He was removed during the first quarter of his last game after suffering the injury and was unable to return. This put his potential availability for this week in serious jeopardy.

Deebo Samuel injury update

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan recently stated during a press conference that Deebo Samuel should be considered questionable to play in Week 7. San Francisco are set to face off against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

The star wide receiver also spoke about injury status during his weekly appearance on the "Up and Adams" show. Samuel said:

"Right now it's a little sore, well kinda a lot of sore, so I'm actually kinda like day to day."

His statement further confirms that he should be considered questionable for now, as he's currently taking the injury a day at a time. He will presumably see how he responds to treatment during the practice week, but his official listing on the 49ers' injury report will give a better idea about where he currently stands.

What happened to Deebo Samuel?

Samuel was injured in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns and was unable to return. It was later announced that he suffered a shoulder ailment, but the exact nature of the issue was left relatively unknown.

The wide receiver described what happened during the same "Up and Adams" appearance. Samuel explained:

"It actually happened like the first play of the game. He kinda like caught me in the bicep, and I've never had a stinger before, so I never knew what it felt like. It kinda went numb for a little bit, then I got all my feeling back, and then I was just in too much pain to go back out there."

If the issue simply comes down to pain tolerance, that's likely a good sign for his availability going forward. Samuel declined to get into any details on the specifics of the injury, so the next update will likely come when he attends his first Week 7 practice session.

When will Deebo Samuel return?

Samuel's first chance to get back into game action after suffering a shoulder injury last week will come in Week 7 against the Vikings. Considering Shanahan stated he's questionable, and Samuel claims to be day-to-day, his availability is relatiely uknown early in the week leading up to the game.

He discussed the situation during the same "Up and Adams" appearance. Samuel stated:

"We're going to do everything possible to try to get ready for Monday, but I'll just see how it goes during the week. But from Sunday until now, it's much better than what it was."

It's encouraging that Deebo Samuel claims his shoulder is already starting to feel relief. However, fantasy football managers should pay close attention to his activity this week before plugging him into lineups.

Ray-Ray McCloud or Jauan Jennings will likely replace him for the 49ers if he's unable to play.

