Deebo Samuel net worth: How much is 49ers WR worth in 2023?

Deebo Samuel has gotten off to an excellent start in the 2023 NFL season. The San Francisco 49ers wideout has helped his team to a 5-0 record as they sit at the summit of the NFC West.

Samuel is currently in his fifth year with the Niners and has become an integral part of San Francisco's offense.

According to reports, Samuel is worth an estimated $10 million as of 2023. He has made a fortune through his NFL career so far. His net worth is also boosted through endorsement deals with Snickers, Nike, Beats by Dre, Gatorade and Bose.

As per Spotrac, Samuel and the Niners agreed on a three-year contract extension worth up to $71.55 million in July 2022. The deal included a $24,035,000 signing bonus and $58,100,000 in guaranteed money for the player.

Samuel has reportedly made $42,747,716 in career earnings so far. He has received a reported $4,529,640 as part of his salary, $27,653,076 in signing bonus, $300,000 in workout bonus, $9,215,500 in option bonus and $300,000 in incentives.

The Niners selected Samuel in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. He earned Pro Bowl honors and was selected in the First-Team All-Pro in 2021.

Deebo Samuel's NFL stats this season

San Francisco WR Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel has racked up 302 yards on 20 receptions and one touchdown in five appearances. He has also added 54 yards and one rushing touchdown on 11 carries for the San Francisco 49ers so far this season.

Samuel has become one of quarterback Brock Purdy's favorite targets. The two have developed a strong partnership to help the Niners to a 5-0 record as they sit at the top of the NFC West.

Samuel and the Niners will be hoping to continue their unbeaten start when they travel to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 15.