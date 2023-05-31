Deion Sanders played 15 seasons in the NFL and entertained football fans throughout his career. The iconic cornerback also doesn't miss an opportunity to roast his kids.

In April 2015, Sanders called out his eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. on Twitter for saying he only eats “hood doughnuts.” At the time, Sanders Jr. was a sophomore wide receiver at SMU. He tweeted:

"Gotta get the hood doughnuts almost every morning. If my doughnuts don't come in a plain white box, I don't want them!"

Deion Sanders Jr @DeionSandersJr Gotta get the hood doughnuts almost every morning. If my doughnuts don't come in a plain white box, I don't want them! Gotta get the hood doughnuts almost every morning. If my doughnuts don't come in a plain white box, I don't want them!

The NFL legend was then quick to remind his son he has a trust fund, a condo, and his own clothing line called “Well Off.”

"You're a Huxtable with a million $ trust fund stop the hood stuff! Lololol. Son."

The hilarious exchange between father and son left fans in splits. However, Sanders Jr. insisted that he still loved the hood's doughnuts.

Sanders Sr. has five children, two with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers: a daughter, Deiondra, and a son, Deion Jr. He also had three children with his second wife, Pilar Biggers-Sanders: sons Shilo and Shedeur, and a daughter named Shelomi.

Deion Sanders' NFL career honors and stats

Former NFL CB Deion Sanders

The Atlanta Falcons picked Deion Sanders in the first round of the 1989 NFL draft. He spent five seasons with the team before joining the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year deal in 1994, helping them win the Super Bowl that season.

Sanders then signed for the Dallas Cowboys in 1995 and helped them win the Super Bowl in his first season with the team. After five seasons in Dallas, the cornerback played one season with the Washington Commanders before announcing his retirement from football.

However, Sanders returned to the NFL in 2004 when he signed for the Baltimore Ravens. He played two seasons with the team before eventually hanging up his cleats.

Sanders finished his NFL career with 512 tackles, 53 interceptions 3,523 kickoff return yards and 22 touchdowns. He won two Super Bowl titles and earned eight Pro Bowl honors. The legendary cornerback also won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1994 and earned six First-team All-Pro honors.

