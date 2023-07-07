Demar Dotson net worth: How much did former Broncos OT earn in his NFL career?

Demar Dotson played 12 seasons in the NFL from 2009 to 2020. The offensive tackle had an 11 years sojourn with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the Denver Broncos on a one-year contract.

According to reports, Dotson is worth $5 million as of 2023. He made a small fortune thanks to his pro football career.

As per Spotrac, Dotson earned $22,400,000 in salary, $5,440,625 in roster bonuses, $300,000 in workout bonuses and $1,418,803 in incentives across 12 years in the NFL.

His total career earnings add up to $29,559,428.

Dotson's highest annual salary was with Tampa Bay in 2018 and 2019 when he raked in a reported $4,803,125 per year. He then signed a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos worth $1.5 million the following season.

However, Dotson recently seems to have found himself in trouble. The former NFL star was hit with a misdemeanor battery charge for assaulting a woman last week following a verbal argument.

Dotson was arrested on Friday but released on Monday after posting a $250 bond.

According to reports, the 37-year-old slapped the victim before and then punched her after she slapped him back, knocking her to the ground. The woman reportedly had a one-inch cut on her face and a black eye after her scuffle with Dotson.

Demar Dotson's NFL stats and career

Former Denver Broncos OT Demar Dotson

Demar Dotson signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers later in 2009 as an undrafted free agent. He played with the Buccaneers for 11 seasons and was an integral part of the team's offensive line.

In 2020, Dotson left Tampa Bay and signed for the Denver Broncos. He started in eight games for the franchise before being released the following year.

Across his 12 years in the big league, Dotson played in 138 games. He started 114 times and was part of 7,358 offensive snaps.

Although Dotson never really announced his retirement from the NFL, it doesn't seem likely that he will return to the league.

