What happened to Demar Dotson? Former Bucs OT slapped with misdemeanor battery charge

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos OT Demar Dotson recently got himself into some trouble.

The 12-year veteran got hit with a misdemeanor battery charge for assaulting a woman last week after a verbal argument. He was arrested last Friday by the Hillsborough Sheriff's officers and was released on a $250 bond this past Monday.

Per Greg Auman, an NFC South NFL reporter, Dotson slapped a woman, who slapped him back, which led to him punching her in the face, and dropping her to the ground.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Former Bucs tackle Demar Dotson is facing a first-degree misdemeanor battery charge after being arrested in Tampa last week. He was arrested by Hillsborough Sheriff's officers last Friday night at his home and released on a $250 bond Monday morning."

Auman described the details of what led to Dotson assaulting his victim.

"Dotson slapped a woman in the face after a verbal argument escalated, according to the arrest report, and after she slapped him back, he hit her again with a closed fist, knocking her to the ground. Victim had a one-inch laceration on her face and a black eye, per the report."

Looking back at Demar Dotson's NFL career

Demar Dotson during Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Chicago Bears

Demar Dotson played for 12 years in the NFL, from 2009 to 2020. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009 as an undrafted free agent and played with them until 2019. He signed with the Denver Broncos in 2020 and played just one season for them before retiring.

He has started 114 career games while appearing in 138 total games. Dotson has been out of football for a few years and doesn't seem likely to return to the league.

Poll : 0 votes