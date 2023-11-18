DeMarcus Ware net worth: Exploring Cowboys legend's wealth in 2023

DeMarcus Ware may be better known as a Dallas Cowboys icon, but his three-year tenure with the Denver Broncos was what made him a Super Bowl champion. As a key member of Denver's defense in 2015, he contributed to the team's championship success.

Ware played in 12 NFL seasons, retiring with the Broncos following the 2016 season. He amassed three interceptions, 654 tackles, 138.5 sacks, 35 forced fumbles, four First-team All-Pro accolades and nine Pro Bowl selections in addition to being inducted into the Hall of Fame All-2000s Team.

During his nine seasons with the Cowboys, Ware amassed 117 sacks, setting a team record. He also recorded at least 10 sacks in seven different campaigns. On October 29, he was inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor.

How much is DeMarcus Ware worth in 2023?

The name Demarcus Ware echoes through the corridors of NFL history. The great linebacker, inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023, is well-known for his extraordinary skill on the football field. He was able to amass enormous riches over the course of his 12-season career, which significantly boosts his current net worth.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that in 2023, Ware has a whopping $35 million in net worth. While NFL contracts accounted for the majority of his riches, the 41-year-old also made money through endorsement and partnership agreements, as well as other commercial endeavors.

Ware inked a $78 million, six-year contract with the Cowboys in 2008. His net worth increased considerably as a result of this contract, which is the largest of his stellar career and placed him among the five highest-paid defenders in the league at the time.

How much did DeMarcus Ware earn in his NFL career?

DeMarcus Ware was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 11th overall choice in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. With the Cowboys, he completed the terms of his rookie contract, which lasted five years and paid him $13 million.

His average yearly income was $2,600,000. Ware inked a six-year, $78 million contract extension with the organization following the expiration of his rookie deal. According to Spotrac, that contract featured a $20 million signing bonus, a $25.5 million guaranteed sum, and an average yearly salary of $13 million.

In 2014, Ware became a free agent and inked a $30 million, three-year contract with the Denver Broncos. His last NFL contract paid him an average salary of $10 million annually along with $20 million in total guarantees.

According to Spotrac, DeMarcus Ware earned $89,993,750 in salary alone during his NFL career.

The former Troy University athlete reportedly received a $9 million offer to remain in the league from an unidentified team when his Denver contract expired. However, after the 2016 season, he declined the offer and hung up his cleats.