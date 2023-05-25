Demaryius Thomas' case for the Hall of Fame: Could the late Broncos WR be inducted posthumously?

Late Broncos wideout Demaryius Thomas was one of the most underrated wide receivers of this era. The former Georgia Tech star spent a decade in the league from 2010 to 2019. He spent parts of nine seasons with the Denver Broncos and was a favorite wide receiver of legendary signal-caller Peyton Manning. The WR finished his career with the Houston Texans and New York Jets.

Thomas was a key member of two Broncos teams that made Super Bowl appearances (2013, 2015). He helped Denver get over the hump and win Super Bowl 50. Combine that with his underrated career numbers, and that adds up to a strong case for the Hall of Fame.

Demaryius Thomas is a Broncos Legend

According to Pro Football Reference, Thomas ranks in the top three in Broncos history in targets, receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns and yards per game. In six consecutive seasons (2012-2017), Thomas was targeted at least 140 times. He also recorded at least 80 receptions in each of those six years. From 2012 to 2016, Thomas recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in each of those five years.

Hall of Fame Comparisons

Demaryius Thomas recorded 724 career receptions. That is a better mark than the likes of Hall of Famers Ozzie Newsome, Don Maynard and Raymond Berry. In his entire career, he had 9,763 receiving yards. That is more than the likes of Hall of Famers Harold Carmichael, Fred Biletnikoff and Charley Taylor. His 63 receiving touchdowns put him ahead of Hall of Famers Shannon Sharpe and Lynn Swann.

Star-Studded Portfolio

Along with being a Super Bowl winner, the man they called "D.T." earned four Pro Bowl nods and became a multi-time All-Pro (2013, 2014). Thomas either earned a Pro Bowl appearance or an All-Pro nod in four of five years between 2012 and 2016. He was one of the most dominant receivers in the league while in Denver. Thomas's legacy will forever be remembered in the NFL, especially in Denver.

Given his career numbers, combined with the legends he matches up to, Demaryius Thomas makes an interesting case for the Hall.

