Denver Broncos NFL Draft 2023: Picks, Team Needs and Predictions

The Denver Broncos currently own limited resources in the 2023 NFL Draft after going all-in to enter win-now mode over the last two years. They sent away a massive package of draft picks and players to acquire Russell Wilson during the offseason last year. They followed that up by acquiring head coach Sean Payton via trade during the 2023 NFL offseason.

The aggressive moves have left the Denver Broncos without a pick this year until the third round. They also own just five total picks. They will use the 2023 NFL Draft to support their new leadership in Denver, while also potentially adding building blocks for the future of their franchise.

2023 NFL Draft: Denver Broncos Picks

Round 3, Pick 67 overall

Round 3, Pick 68 overall

Round 4, Pick 108 overall

Round 5, Pick 139 overall

Round 6, Pick 195 overall

Denver Broncos needs

Running Back

Cornerback

Edge Rusher

Mock draft: Predictions For All 5 Denver Broncos Picks

Pick #67 - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA Bruins

Zach Charbonnet

Javonte Williams suffered a major knee injury last year and is expected to miss a portion of the 2023 NFL season. The Denver Broncos' depth at running back is fairly weak beyond that, especially after parting ways with Marlon Mack, Latavius Murray, Chase Edmonds, and Mike Boone during free agency. Zach Charbonnet is one of the best pur runners in the entire 2023 NFL Draft class and makes a ton of sense for the Broncos' first pick this year.

Pick #68 - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State Wildcats

Julius Brents

Julius Brents is a big, physical cornerback at 6'3" tall and weighs 198 pounds. He also ranked towards the top of the class in the vertical jump during the 2023 NFL Combine, extending his impressive length even further. The Denver Broncos could use another lockdown cornerback next to superstar Patrick Surtain and maybe Brents could be exactly that.

Pick #108 - Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State Buckeyes

Zach Harrison

The Ohio State Buckeyes have built a reputation for producing elite pass rushing prospects. While Zach Harrison lacks the explosiveness and pure athleticism of some of the other top players in the position, his size and physicality give him plenty of upside. His 6'6" frame weighing 272 pounds is ideal for an edge prospect.

Pick #139 - Emil Ekiyor, OL, Alabama Crimson Tide

Emil Ekiyor

Emil Ekiyor is a bit undersized as an offensive line prospect, but his experience and versatility make him a solid speculative pick for the Broncos. He played multiple positions for the Alabama Crimson Tide as a starter on the offensive line in the competitive SEC Conference.

Pick #195 - Tyler Lacy, DL, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Tyler Lacy

Tyler Lacy spent four years as a starting defensive lineman during his college football career. His experience and positional flexibility, including playing on the interior as well as the edge, is an ideal quality for late-round fliers. He makes sense as a potential depth pick for the Broncos.

