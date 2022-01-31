"How the hell this guy gets a HC job” - Stephen A. Smith questions Broncos for picking Nathaniel Hackett over Eric Bieniemy

The Denver Broncos' search for their new head coach is over following the hiring of former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

He did an impressive job in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers and whoever comes in as the new Broncos quarterback, which could potentially be Rodgers, will no doubt have a great offensive-minded head coach to work with.

Some, however, are questioning Denver's decision to sign Hackett over Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith was speaking on his show, Stephen A's World, and he believes the Broncos overlooked Bieniemy.

"Every year, when NFL hiring season comes and goes and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy is overlooked again for a head coaching job, you hear the same excuses."

"Well, he actually doesn't call the plays, Andy Reid calls the plays, or, anyone could run that offense with all of that talent. Okay, fine. I don't agree but fine. Make those arguments if you want to."

Stephen A. went on to explain the difference between the two and how he feels the Broncos hired the wrong guy. He continued:

"How in the hell this guy gets a head coaching job. Nathaniel Hackett would be his name, the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, by the way. He was the offensive coordinator in Green Bay but it's Matt LaFleur who calls the plays. Same as Andy Reid does in Kansas City."

Smith apparently believes that the Broncos may have hired the wrong man for the job or perhaps did not give someone with an opportunity that has a more polished NFL resume.

Smith continued,

"And with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones, people like that. Hackett had just as much talent to work with in Green Bay, as Bieniemy had, or still has in Kansas City. But that's where the similarities end. Because Bieniemy has a Super Bowl ring as a coach. Bieniemy has been to back-to-back Super Bowls. He's been to four consecutive AFC title games. And Bieniemy’s offense didn't just self-destruct and go one and done in the playoffs by putting up 10 points.”

With Broncos hiring a HC, will Bieniemy leave Kansas City?

With Denver hiring Hackett and the Chiefs busy with an AFC Championship game today against the Cincinnati Bengals, Bieniemy may have to wait for a chance to become a head coach in the NFL.

In last week's Divisional Round, Patrick Mahomes had 13 seconds to move the ball down the field to set up a field goal to tie the game. With the help of Bieniemy, he was able to do just that.

We will have to wait and see if Bieniemy gets an opportunity to be a head coach in the league but, for now, he is busy preparing to win a game that could send his team to the Super Bowl.

