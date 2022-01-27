Nathaniel Hackett net worth: How much is new Broncos head coach's salary?

It was reported early Thursday morning that the Denver Broncos are set to hire Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their next head coach.

While this will be Hackett's first time as an NFL head coach, he is still quite experienced as a coordinator and has spent time at both the collegiate and professional level since 2003.

The details of his contract with the Denver Broncos are still being worked out, so it's currently unknown what the financial aspects will look like.

According to Forbes and Business Insider, Hackett's net worth is supposedly $1.5 million. But that may just be in base salaries and not possible incentives that may have been included in previous contracts that he has had.

It is suspected that he could make anywhere from $3-5 million per year as he enters the NFL. That's compared to other NFL head coaches who were at similar experience levels.

Who is Broncos new HC Nathaniel Hackett?

The Denver Broncos parted ways with former head coach Vic Fangio less than 24 hours after their Week 18 season finale. Since then, the Broncos have been trying to find the best candidate to lead their team back to success after five consecutive losing seasons.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Broncos are hiring Packers’ OC Nathaniel Hackett as their HC, as @TomPelissero reported. Broncos are hiring Packers’ OC Nathaniel Hackett as their HC, as @TomPelissero reported.

The Broncos chose Nathaniel Hackett and apparently began working out contract details on Wednesday evening. The timing is interesting as the 42 year old was set to partake in a second interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

He was most recently the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers since 2019. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has praised him for the work that he has done with the Packers offense and his ability to break down information quickly and precisely.

• GM George Paton met with Nathaniel Hackett for about 10 hours on Monday in Denver.



• Broncos and Hackett's agent discussed parameters yesterday afternoon, found common ground.



Before his time with the Packers, he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars since 2015. He was initially their quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator from 2016 until 2018.

He is credited with leading former quarterback Blake Bortles and the Jaguars offense to the AFC Championship game.

He originally entered the world of coaching in 2003 as an assistant linebacker's Coach for UC Davis. He got his first taste in the National Football League as the quality control coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2006.

As a first-time head coach, he will now be tasked with overseeing both sides of the ball for the Broncos. While the defense showed promise, it's the offense and special teams that will need the most attention as he begins his work to build for 2022.

The Denver Broncos are in a good position entering the offseason with about $50 million in remaining salary cap space and 11 draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

