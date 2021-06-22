Denver Broncos training camp 2021: 5 players to keep an eye on

The Denver Broncos appeared to have faith in their young quarterback, Drew Lock, in 2020. After a promising campaign, it seemed that the Denver Broncos would stick with Lock in 2021.

Then, the day before the 2021 NFL Draft, Denver traded a sixth-round pick for Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

As things stand, the Denver Broncos have competition at quarterback. With all of the focus on Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, here are some other Denver Broncos players fans should keep an eye on at training camp.

Most underrated team in the NFL?



James Jones said teams need to “stop sleeping on the Denver Broncos.” 👀



🎥 @NFL pic.twitter.com/ifFNUizXsy — Kendall Valenzuela (@kvalenzuela17) June 15, 2021

5 Denver Broncos players to watch this preseason

#1 Javonte Williams, RB

The Denver Broncos lost running back Phillip Lindsay in free agency this offseason and have just Melvin Gordon as their main tailback. With the second-round pick, the Denver Broncos moved up and drafted running back Javonte Williams out of North Carolina to remedy the situation.

A number of fans and experts believe Williams will have a big impact on the Denver Broncos offense from the get-go. Javonte Williams was considered the top running back in the ACC in 2020, and the most difficult running back to tackle in all of college football.

“The Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran believes 2nd round rookie RB Javonte Williams will start for the #Broncos in Week 1.”



Williams accumulated 1,144 total yards on 187 opportunities last season at UNC. I agree with O’Halloran. 😀#FantasyFootball @PFN365 pic.twitter.com/6vZ4dgktXG — Moody (@EricNMoody) June 14, 2021

#2 Garett Bolles, LT

Offensive tackle Garett Bolles made a rough start to his NFL career. In his first few seasons with the Denver Broncos, Bolles accumulated numerous penalties, which considerably hurt the team in the long run. In 2019 alone, Bolles had 17 penalties called against him.

But in 2020, after the Denver Broncos declined his fifth-year option, Bolles had a breakout season.

He didn't allow a single sack on the left side and the number of penalties called on him dropped to seven. Bolles agreed to a contract extension this offseason, so it will be interesting to see if his 2020 season play continues over into 2021.

#3 Bobby Massie, RT

The Denver Broncos continue to have issues at right tackle every season. This offseason, after opting out in 2020, Ja'wuan James ruptured his Achilles while training on his own and is now out for the season. Massie signed with the team in light of that injury. He could be a solid answer at right tackle and the favorite to start Week 1.

#4 Patrick Surtain II, CB

When the Denver Broncos drafted Patrick Surtain in the first round, many questioned the pick, believing that the team had other needs to fill. After impressive outings at rookie camp and minicamp, all eyes will be on Patrick Surtain II at training camp as well.

#5 Drew Lock, QB

With the quarterback competition in the spotlight, Drew Lock will be the QB most fans will want to see at practice.

Lock threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020 but he also threw 15 interceptions. His offensive line was a bit shaky, but his decision-making on the fly needed a little work regardless. With another year of NFL play and maturity under his belt, there could be improvement in Drew Lock's game this year.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha