Denver Broncos training camp 2021: Dates, schedule, location, tickets & more

The Denver Broncos ended their 2020 campaign with a disappointing 5-11 record, finishing last in the AFC West. This off-season, the Denver Broncos traded for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers, making for an interesting off-season quarterback competition with Drew Lock.

Then there is also the never-ending rumors of whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be traded to the Denver Broncos. While that doesn't seem to be happening any time soon, that cannot be ruled out entirely, though.

Denver Broncos 2021 Training Camp Information

When:

The Denver Broncos will report to their 2021 Training Camp on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Official practices will begin within four days of players reporting to the training camp.

Where:

The Denver Broncos will be holding their 2021 training camp at the UC Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. This has been the Denver Broncos' training facility for a few seasons.

In accordance with the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, fans will be allowed in attendance at the UC Health Training Center. However, there will be some rules to follow: fans will have to stay a safe distance away from the Denver Broncos' players, and autograph sessions won't be allowed.

The NFL had previously stated that there would be a day full of fan events hosted at every team's training camp facility on July 31, 2021. The official details and timings of these events haven't been announced as of yet. The Denver Broncos usually hold an open scrimmage for fans to attend, but dates and timings for the same haven't officially been announced for that yet either.

The Denver Broncos will have three preseason games. The first game will take place on August 14, 2021, at the Minnesota Vikings. The Denver Broncos and Vikings have decided that both teams will hold joint practices in the days before that game. That will give both teams a chance to scrimmage against players other than their own teammates.

The second preseason game will take place on August 21, 2021, away at the Seattle Seahawks. Their third and final preseason game will be a home affair, where the Denver Broncos will host the Los Angeles Rams on August 28, 2021.

