Von Miller says the 2021-2022 Denver Broncos team is the best he's seen in a long time

The Denver Broncos have had a rough few seasons of late. There are still plenty of question marks as to who will be the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. But according to linebacker Von Miller, the Denver Broncos team that will take the field during the 2021-2022 season is "the best he's seen in a long time."

Why is Von Miller convinced this Denver Broncos team is good?

Von Miller missed the entire 2020 season due to an injury he suffered just days before the first game of the season. He is now ready to get started with the 2021 season.

Miller took part in the MLB Celebrity All-Star Game, which is taking place at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Before the game, Miller spoke with the media and was asked about the upcoming season and how he felt about the Denver Broncos as a whole. Mike Klis of 9News asked Miller about the quarterback situation and his opinion on it. He replied:

"First and foremost, I'm comfortable with Drew, I'm comfortable with Teddy. I'm comfortable with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. They've impressed the hell out of me, and impressed the hell out of everybody during OTAs.

"So I'm super excited for those guys. Another year for Drew Lock, I think this will be the time for him to turn it on. So either way we go, it's looking bright for us."

He added that if the team manages to acquire Green Bay Packers' wantaway quarterback Aaron Rodgers, he would be okay with that as well.

Von Miller was also asked how he felt ahead of the upcoming season and what the Broncos could achieve. Von Miller replied:

"This is the best team we've been able to field in a long time," the 32-year-old said. "The offense is going to be ridiculous. We've got Courtland (Sutton), Jerry Jeudy﻿, Noah Fant﻿, Albert (Okwuegbunam) -- I don't want to go through the whole thing -- Melvin Gordon and all these other big-time guys. The defense is just as stacked.

With Miller back, the Denver Broncos could have one of the best secondaries in the league. Miller, along with Justin Simmons and 2021 first-round draft pick Patrick Surtain II, will put opposing offenses on notice.

Despite the quarterback situation, which Miller doesn't seem to be too concerned about, the offense does have a lot of good weapons. Veteran running back Melvin Gordon should have another strong season, and Jerry Jeudy is expected to be a breakout star for the Broncos in 2021. Tight end Noah Fant has also shown that he is an option on the offense, which is excellent news for whichever quarterback will be named the starter.

