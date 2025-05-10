Derek Carr replacements: Top 3 players Saints must pursue after QB's shocking retirement feat. Aaron Rodgers

In a sensational turn of events, Derek Carr announced his retirement from the NFL, meaning the Saints are in the market for a new quarterback. The former Raiders quarterback was brought in from Las Vegas as New Orleans looked to find a worthy successor to Drew Brees. However, while he established himself as the starter with the NFC South team, he could not change their fortunes and make them a serial playoff contender.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Saints chose Tyler Shough, which indicated that they wanted more cover and competition for Derek Carr. Beyond his level of play, the veteran quarterback faced injuries last season, which kept him off the field. Spencer Rattler was not thought to be a candidate for long-term replacement. However, even with that, the former Raiders star was supposed to be the starter with others developing in the wings.

But new head coach Kellen Moore now finds himself having to look for a new starting quarterback. Since they are looking at Tyler Shough for the future, they might need to plump for another veteran to hold fort until then. Another option is to bring a new face and increase competition in the quarterback room. Here are some of the options New Orleans can look at to compensate for Derek Carr's shock requirement.

Saints' potential QB targets to replace Derek Carr

#3 - Kirk Cousins

It was just back in 2023 that Kirk Cousins was looking like a genuine MVP candidate. He was thriving under Kevin O'Connell's offensive guidance with the Minnesota Vikings. However, a season-ending injury meant that he missed the majority of the season. With the NFC North team choosing to draft J.J. McCarthy in the subsequent draft, the veteran quarterback chose to move to Atlanta.

The Falcons, though, were keen for a cover in that spot and chose Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Kirk Cousins was still the starter, and the rookie was supposed to develop as his backup before taking over the reins in due course. But that plan was upended in the second half of last season as the former Vikings quarterback's play deteriorated sharply. With their playoff hopes receding, Raheem Morris decided to give the youngster the reins.

That arrangement was supposed to continue this year, but there is no reason to believe that Kirk Cousins cannot do a service to a different team in the short term. He has had more time to recover from his injury and could play the role of mentor, as he was initially supposed to do in Atlanta, with another franchise. He already plays in the NFC South, so he is familiar with the division. Kellen Moore, who likes an expansive passing game, might like a pocket passer like Kirk Cousins.

#2 - Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders was supposed to be one of the top quarterbacks picked in the 2025 NFL Draft. He slid all the way to the fifth round before being picked by the Cleveland Browns. But with Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and Dillon Gabriel ahead of him on the depth chart, the AFC North team might have to waive him off when the season begins.

If that is the case, the Browns would possibly prefer to trade the rookie to some other team for some draft picks, which they can use in the future. They certainly need some because they are still reeling from the after-effects of the Deshaun Watson trade. The Saints could choose to jump in and take advantage of this situation.

With Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Shedeur Sanders, they will have a young quarterback room, with each player having a genuine chance of becoming a starter. Additionally, all three would be on their rookie contracts, which will give some breathing space to the team with the worst salary cap situation in the league. Derek Carr's retirement is timed to already help the team in that regard, so it makes sense if the franchise decides not to blow that on another veteran.

#1 - Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is a future Hall-of-Famer, but was cut by the New York Jets after two underwhelming seasons. He lost one with an Achilles injury, and his play was generally poor last year. But like Kirk Cousins, he, too, has had more time to recover from it this offseason and would be looking to come back and resurrect his legacy. Brett Favre, his predecessor in Green Bay, did so with the Vikings after a dismal spell with the Jets.

Most reports indicate that he is the favorite to take over in Pittsburgh. However, their offense has been stuck in the same slow gear despite changing offensive coordinators and different quarterbacks. Getting a chance to play with a head coach who just led the current Super Bowl champions' offense might be something that appeals more to the veteran. The NFC South is also arguably easier than the AFC North, which would increase his chances of making the playoffs.

