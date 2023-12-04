Derrick Henry injury update: Latest on Titans RB for Week 14 Fantasy Football

Derrick Henry has been recently surging in fantasy football after a relatively slow start to the 2023 NFL season by his high standards. Henry is coming off a season-best RB3 ranking in PPR leagues in his most recent game, recording his second consecutive top-ten finish and fifth overall this year.

His recently elevated performances are potentially just in time for the 2023 fantasy football playoffs, but his Week 14 status will be in jeopardy first. Despite his season-best fantasy score last week, Henry exited the game early with a potential concussion.

Derrick Henry injury update

Derrick Henry

During the Tennessee Titans' Week 13 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Derrick Henry was forced to leave the game early with a reported concussion. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the game and resulted in a disappointing ending to what was one of his best performances of the 2023 NFL season so far.

Concussions can be tricky to overcome in the NFL as players are required to clear all of the neutral-party medical staff's protocols before being allowed to return to their team. Dr. Jesse Morse gave an estimation of Henry's potential availability in Week 14 via his personal X account:

"In the concussion protocol. 33% chance he plays in W14."

His conclusion on the probability of Henry playing this week comes as a result of the NFL becoming more strict with their concussion protocols this season. Roughly two-thirds of players diagnosed with a concussion miss at least one game before returning.

However, Ian Rapoport reports that Mike Vrabel has said that Henry is not in the concussion protocol. This means he should be able to play this week against the Miami Dolphins.

What happened to Derrick Henry?

In the fourth quarter of the Titans' Week 13 contest against the Colts, Henry was forced out of the game to be evaluated for a head injury after taking a brutal hit on a rushing attempt. After being checked out by the neutral third-party medical staff, he was officially placed in the concussion protocols, ending his day earlier than expected.

Before exiting the game, Henry was having one of his best outings of the 2023 fantasy football season. He turned in his second-consecutive multi-touchdown performance and surpassed 100 rushing yards for the third time this season. Following Henry's removal, rookie Tyjae Spears took over as their featured running back. He will likely remain in this role if Henry is forced to miss Week 14.

When will Derrick Henry return?

As pointed out by Dr Jesse Morse, Henry could be in serious jeopardy of missing the Titans' Week 14 game against the Dolphins. The concussion protocols force players to miss at least one game more often than not, though he should be considered questionable, for now.

As Mike Vrabel has reportedly clarified the matter and said that Henry is not in the protocol, he should be on track to play this weekend, unless there are other issues. His practice activity and official listing on the injury report will give better insight into where he currently stands in his recovery.

If Derrick Henry is unable to play this week, Tyjae Spears should be expected to serve as the Titans' starting running back. He would likely get a massive boost in playing time and usage as Henry would be vacating his average of 18 touches per game.

Spears has been serving mostly as a receiving specialist out of the backfield this season, but his fantasy football value would skyrocket if Henry is ruled out.

