DeSean Jackson net worth 2023: Exploring former Eagles WR’s wealth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, DeSean Jackson is worth an estimated $40 Million. The former Philadelphia Eagles pass catcher earned most of his net worth through his NFL contracts, as well as endorsement deals at the peak of his career.

DeSean Jackson spent the majority of his NFL career with the Eagles and, at some point, was one of the league's premier pass catchers. Jackson played in the NFL for 15 seasons, and he was frequently in demand for teams that needed a reliable option at WR1 or WR2. Jackson's net worth is a testament to his standing and reliability on the Gridiron.

DeSean Jackson's career earnings

As per Spotrac, DeSean Jackson earned $91,655,027 during his 15-year NFL career. The California Golden Bears alum earned the majority of his NFL salary with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Jackson earned $39,104,335 during his time in Philly, during which he played both as a wide receiver and return specialist. The three-time Pro Bowler also appeared for the Washington Redskins, where he earned $24,005,251 during a productive three-year spell. He also appeared for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning $23,500,000 for a two-season stint with the franchise between 2017 and 2018. Jackson appeared for three more NFL teams, namely the Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, and Baltimore Ravens. He earned over 500k on each of those franchises.

DeSean Jackson's NFL legacy

DeSean Jackson recently retired from the NFL after a fruitful 15-year career playing at the highest level. Jackson was a three-time NFL Pro Bowler, and he was the first player named to the Pro Bowl game at two separate positions in the same year. Jackson achieved the super rare feat in the 2010 Pro Bowl when he was named as a wide receiver and return specialist.

Jackson was also named to the All-Pro second team once. He made the 2008 PFWA All-Rookie Team, and he was part of the Super Bowl LVI-winning Eagles team. Furthermore, Jackson owns two NFL records, namely, the most career touchdowns of 60+ yards (with 26) and the most career touchdowns of 80+ yards (with 5). He was one of the most dangerous return specialists during his prime. Jackson retired from the NFL in November 2023, signing a one-day contract with the Eagles to retire as a member of the franchise. Jackson will be remembered as a key contributor to the franchise's first and, so far, only Super Bowl game win.