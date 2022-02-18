Deshaun Watson's agent provides big update on Texans QB's future in NFL

The Deshaun Watson saga is gaining traction with the NFL season finally coming to an end after the conclusion of the Super Bowl earlier this week.

Just this week, there were rumors that the former All-Pro quarterback's camp was interested in talking with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Minnesota Vikings about being their starting quarterback.

But according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, Watson's agent has come out and denied that their camp has spoken with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings or any other team up to this point.

"We haven’t had any talks among ourselves or with teams about possible destinations as we are focused on clearing Deshaun’s name at this time."

What's next for Deshaun Watson?

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson missed the entire 2021-2022 NFL season as he sat out due to allegations from 22 women of sexual assault. The ongoing case proved to be a thorn in the side for the Houston Texans for the entire season. The team regularly had to field questions about the Watson situation they did not necessarily have the answers to.

With the Houston Texans hiring Lovie Smith as their head coach roughly a week ago, the team has made it clear that they are interested in trading Deshaun Watson as soon as possible.

Here's what Lovie Smith told SI.com's Albert Breer about the timeframe to get the situation with Watson resolved:

“As soon as possible. I’m not running away from the question, but as soon as possible. There are things that need to be taken care of before the football part comes into play. We’re patient, we’ve waited an entire year and I just feel like this offseason, it’ll come to an end and we’ll get it solved and it’ll be good for both parties, whatever that might be."

The new league year officially begins on March 16, which will also mark the start of free agency, when teams can make moves in an attempt to improve their rosters. For the Texans, it would be beneficial for them to start immediately as the NFL Draft is just a month after the start of the new league.

In a perfect world, the team will hope to have a resolution in place before the draft so they can determine their first-round pick as well as the plan for the rest of the draft.

The only thing that's known so far is that the former Pro Bowl quarterback has likely played his last down as a member of the Texans.

