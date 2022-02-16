NFL Rumors: Texans prefer to trade Deshaun Watson as soon as possible

Deshaun Watson hasn't taken the field in over one year. After the 2020 NFL season, the quarterback asked the Houston Texans to trade him because he wasn't in favor of the direction the team was going after recent trades and releases.

Lovie Smith, who was just promoted from Houston Texans defensive coordinator to head coach, insinuated that the changes would come sooner rather than later.

Albert Breer, who interviewed Smith for Sports Illustrated, finally asked the newly hired head coach if he would like for the Watson saga to come to an end soon. Smith's response told what the Houston Texans' current thought process is.

“As soon as possible. I’m not running away from the question, but as soon as possible. There are things that need to be taken care of before the football part comes into play. We’re patient, we’ve waited an entire year and I just feel like this offseason, it’ll come to an end and we’ll get it solved and it’ll be good for both parties, whatever that might be.”-Texans HC Lovie Smith

Both parties, however, will still be waiting to see how the 22 legal cases filed against the quarterback will pan out shortly. If they are settled, the trade market for the quarterback will almost certainly increase.

Would the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade for Deshaun Watson?

While the Miami Dolphins were said to be a likely trade destination for quarterback Deshaun Watson, it now appears that former head coach Brian Flores was the one that wanted to acquire the quarterback. So what NFL teams would now be interested in a trade?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing their due diligence in possibly looking to trade for him. With Tom Brady now retired, the Buccaneers offence needs a quarterback. The Bucs will likely re-sign wide receiver Chris Godwin, solidifying their offence and the offensive line is one of the best in the league.

NFL Rumors @nflrums

#GoBucs #WeareTexans Report: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doing homework on Houston Texans Deshaun Watson. Report: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doing homework on Houston Texans Deshaun Watson.#GoBucs #WeareTexans

Hypothetically speaking, Deshaun Watson could step into a team that needs his talent and ability to run the offence and a fresh start, which he has been asking for since the beginning of 2021.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is well-known for giving players a fresh start and a second chance. While it didn't go exactly as planned with Antonio Brown, this is a different situation and a different player that could benefit both sides.

Edited by shilpa17.ram