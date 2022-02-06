NFL Trade Rumors: Four likely landing spots for Deshaun Watson revealed

It's been almost a year since rumors began that Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson would be traded.

The much-maligned quarterback is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from several women, which the NFL has been investigating.

One of the teams originally rumored to land the Texans signal-caller was the Miami Dolphins, but nothing came to fruition with the team.

Now, there seem to be four teams rumored to be interested in acquiring the former Pro Bowl quarterback.

NFL Trade Rumors: Four teams interested in Deshaun Watson

#1 - Washington Commanders (formerly Football Team)

Washington Football Team (now Commanders) v New York Giants

Out of all the teams on this list, the Washington Commanders desperately need a quarterback the most. Taylor Heinke started for the team last year and threw for almost 3,500 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He also threw for 15 interceptions. The offense struggled a lot last year and could use Watson's versatality at the position.

But it may not matter if the team doesn't draft enough pieces to put him around.

#2 - Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints

The Panthers started off the 2021 season undefeated at 3-0 before they fell apart. They thought they could relive history by bringing back former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

But it was quite obvious that Newton was a shadow of his former self and struggled a lot in Carolina. Bringing Watson to the Panthers organization may be a huge risk that they are willing to take if they want to get back on track next year.

Watson's style of play is somewhat reminiscent of a young Cam Newton because of his running and passing abilities.

ThePanthersWire @ThePanthersWire After taking swings at Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo, ESPN has the Panthers bringing back Cam Newton and drafting a QB of the future in 2022. pantherswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/04/pan… After taking swings at Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo, ESPN has the Panthers bringing back Cam Newton and drafting a QB of the future in 2022. pantherswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/04/pan…

#3 New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks

The Saints already have two quarterbacks on their roster: Jameis Winston and Taysom HIll. But many feel that Winston won't return to the team next year and will be moving on, possibly to Watson's current team, the Houston Texans.

That leaves Hill, who didn't exactly set the league on fire with his passing skills last season. He only threw for 978 yards and 4 touchdowns and that won't cut it in the NFL (although the Saints almost made the playoffs).

Watson could be the ideal fit for this team, who have a talented roster, however, it may all depend on who the Saints bring in as their new head coach and what direction he wants this team to go.

#4 Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions v Denver Broncos

Like the Saints, the Broncos also have two quarterbacks on their roster: Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. Although both showed promise at times last year, neither of them looked as if they had what it takes to take the Broncos to the next level.

This might be the best landing spot for the Texans quarterback. The Broncos wide receiving core has Courtland Sutton, who had 776 receiving and 2 touchdowns and former Alabama All-American Jerry Jeudy, who although was injured for part of the season, still managed almost 500 yards receiving and 3 touchdowns.

The only question is, are the Broncos willing to give up their pursuit of Aaron Rodgers and make this deal?

