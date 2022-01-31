QBs with most consecutive playoff starts without starting a Super Bowl ft Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and more

Quarterbacks who consistently make the NFL Playoffs often appear in more Super Bowls, but that's not always the case. One would assume that teams that seem to make it to the postseason every year would be good enough to compete for Super Bowls, but that's not always the case.

Sometimes a quarterback has to will their team through long stretches of postseason heartbreak before making it to the promised land. That has been the unfortunate case for these six quarterbacks.

QBs with longest stretches in NFL history of playoff starts without starting in a Super Bowl

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Most consecutive playoff starts without starting in a Super Bowl. Most consecutive playoff starts without starting in a Super Bowl. https://t.co/sk37pz0Lp3

#1 - Aaron Rodgers - 16 starts

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers earns the longest streak in NFL history and it is also an active streak after losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. He has not been back to the big game since winning his first and only Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 2010. He is also 0-4 in Conference Championship games since his one victory.

#2 - Dan Marino - 14 starts

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino

Dan Marino is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, he is also a player who spent his entire career with one team in an unsuccessful bid to win a Super Bowl. During his time with the Miami Dolphins, he set almost every career passing record in the NFL before he retired, including yards and touchdowns. He accomplished just about everything a player could on his way to the Hall of Fame, except winning a ring.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by David Nyland