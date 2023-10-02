Deshaun Watson injury update: Latest on Browns QB for fantasy football Week 5

Deshaun Watson was seen as a risk to some fantasy football owners given what they saw in six games last season. In the 2022 season, he had 85.58 points in PPR leagues with just one game over 20 points in fantasy. This season saw the Cleveland Browns quarterback off to a solid start in fantasy this season.

He already has two games with over 20 points in fantasy, including his 21.16 points in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. His other 20+ point game was in Week 1 (20.66 points).

Now, the quarterback is dealing with an issue that could impact his fantasy performances moving forward.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also read: Matthew Stafford Injury Update Fanatsy Football Week 5

Deshaun Watson Injury Update

Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson was listed as inactive for Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. He had been listed as questionable with a right shoulder injury following practicing in a reduced capacity throughout the week leading up to the game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Watson just didn't feel good enough with that shoulder to play.

Although it felt like he had an opportunity to play in Week 4, reports made it known that Watson wouldn't be ready to suit up in time to start. Cleveland will enter into a bye week in Week 5 and he is projected to be ready to go after that.

Fantasy owners were likely taken aback as there was a sense that he would be under center until hours before kickoff. However, his injury doesn't seem anything to be concerned about moving forward.

He was listed as the ninth-best quarterback in PPR leagues, meaning he's a QB1 for most fantasy teams. Watson's injury history does include a shoulder injury, which could be a concern in fantasy for some.

He suffered a minor crack in his collarbone during a spring scrimmage back in August 2014 with Clemson. Nonetheless, keep him on your team as he's still a viable option in fantasy. The bye week will serve as time to heal up for Week 6.

What happened to Deshaun Watson?

Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson

Watson suffered the shoulder injury in the Browns' Week 3 win over the Titans but downplayed the severity of the injury at first. He finished that game with 289 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 of 33 passing.

The injury took place in the third quarter on a read-option play when he dropped his right shoulder into Titans defensive back Amani Hooker. It naturally caused a bit of concern for those who own him in fantasy.

As mentioned above, he had a great game overall and yielded some points for owners. His last injury of concern was back in 2019 when he was a member of the Houston Texans.

Watson was listed as a limited participant ahead of the Week 17 game against the Titans in the 2019 season due to a back injury. Like with his current shoulder injury, the back injury didn't cause him to miss any significant time.

Those in fantasy football need not be worried as Watson has delivered in fantasy in seasons past. That 2019 season saw him finish with 320.98 points in PPR leagues.

He has easily been a top-10 quarterback in PPR in his time with the Texans and fantasy owners are hoping for more of the same in 2023 with the Browns.

When will Deshaun Watson return?

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Luckily, Watson avoided any serious damage to his throwing shoulder. The Browns have a bye week coming in Week 5 and he'll be back when the team faces the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, provided there are no further setbacks.

He'll likely be an interesting option for fantasy owners, as the 49ers have been dominant defensively.

Resting the shoulder of the $230 million quarterback is key as the Browns need him to be at full strength. His performance after the Week 5 bye week could make or break some fantasy owners. The only way fantasy owners will know for sure is in Week 6.