Deshaun Watson lawsuits: Stephen A. Smith comments on Texans star's current allegations

Deshaun Watson's lawsuit count is up to 16. The Houston Texans quarterback has hired successful attorney Rusty Hardin to represent him. Hardin has a ton of experience in handling high-profile cases like Watson's.

Deshaun Watson took it upon himself to deny all the allegations against him, and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith commented on the situation that Deshaun Watson finds himself in on Tuesday.

Deshaun Watson lawsuits: What did Stephen A. Smith have to say about Deshaun Watson's current situation?

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made this statement about Deshaun Watson and the NFL about the 16 lawsuits that have been filed:

“The NFL saying we’re investigating the matter is not good enough, but you certainly don’t want to convict him in court of public opinion when criminal charges have not been field,” Smith said.

“If he gets put on the commissioner’s exempt list, chances are the Houston Texans would still have to pay his $10 million salary for next season. Houston would have the license to cut him. I don’t support that. Until you prove he’s guilty, don’t take the money out of his pocket. Taking him off the field is one thing. He has not been found guilty of anything.”

Stephen A. Smith is not the only individual to have come out publicly to speak on Deshaun Watson's situation. Watson's former head coach Dabo Swinney, who coached Watson for three seasons at Clemson University, had his say as well.

“In three years that he was here, I think I had a chance to yell at him one time,” Swinney said. “He was five minutes late for a team meeting he overslept for one time. That’s the Deshaun I know. I can only base my thoughts on my experiences with him, which have been wonderful. Again, I love him like a son, and we’ll just have to see where things go,” Swinney said.

Deshaun Watson does not seem like the type of individual to conduct the actions that he's being accused of. Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, has pointed out flaws in the lawsuits that have been filed against his client. As Stephen A. Smith said, a case like this needs to be dealt with patiently to make sure no piece of evidence is missed.