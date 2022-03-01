"They would have been working at your local Walmart" - Deshaun Watson's QB coach calls out Texans WRs in brutal fashion

Deshaun Watson's quarterback coach has put himself on the map thanks to comments publicly made about his wide receivers. It's not every day that a quarterback coach makes a noteworthy quote, but Quincy Avery, the Houston Texans quarterback coach, did just that.

Avery, Watson's quarterback coach, essentially called the receivers for the Houston Texans "Walmart-quality" players.

Matt Young @Chron_MattYoung Quincy Avery on Deshaun Watson: "They might have forgot that his last year in Houston, when he played, he was carrying like three guys who could have been working at your local Walmart at the receiver position and he went absolutely berserk." chron.com/sports/texans/… via @chron Quincy Avery on Deshaun Watson: "They might have forgot that his last year in Houston, when he played, he was carrying like three guys who could have been working at your local Walmart at the receiver position and he went absolutely berserk." chron.com/sports/texans/… via @chron

It is unclear whether Watson's coach was saying the players should never have been in the NFL, or if he was saying they were just not quality players. Either way, the comments could do nothing other than rub the Texans' wide receivers the wrong way.

The comments were made on the Ryan Russillo Podcast.

"(People) might have forgot that his last year in Houston, when he played, he was carrying like three guys who could have been working at your local Walmart at the receiver position and he went absolutely berserk," Avery said. "If he gets on a team with any sort of talent around him, somebody’s going to have to really watch out."

One somewhat saving grace of the comment was that the quarterback coach denoted three unnamed players and avoided lumping the entire wide receiver group together. Otherwise, he would have poked at Brandin Cooks, a bonafide starting receiver in the NFL.

Who was Deshaun Watson's coach calling out?

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts

Quincy Avery did not hold his tongue when speaking about the quality of the receivers of the Texans. But it is safe to say that Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb, and Will Fuller are safe from the criticism.

All three players are quality veterans who have been around for a while. Cook has earned over 1,000 receiving yards in the last two seasons.

Randall Cobb is a veteran who spent most of his career as a favorite target for Aaron Rodgers. Will Fuller nearly got 1,000 yards in 2020.

All of this sheds light on just how dynamic Deshaun Watson's performance was during the 2020 NFL season, which was the last season he played.

With the players that Quincy Avery labeled as working at Wal-Mart, Watson finished the season with 4,823 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

However, that leaves three names on the roster, according to Pro Football Reference. DeAndre Carter, Isaiah Coulter, and Keke Coutee were on the roster and all three struggled to play in games, often failing to rack up yards consistently.

Of course, it is unclear who the quarterback coach was calling out. He could have easily been indicating one of the veterans.

However, if they've been around the NFL for a while, there is very little chance of them needing to work at Walmart. Meaning, this was likely a shot at a younger player without the financial backbone of an industry veteran.

Who was Quincy Avery talking about? Without a followup response, one can only guess.

Edited by LeRon Haire