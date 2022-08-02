Deshaun Watson Fantasy: Should you draft Browns QB despite 6-game suspension?

The Deshaun Watson drama is almost over. On Monday, the NFL and NFLPA-appointed arbitrator handed Watson a six-game suspension with regard to the allegations of sexual assault/harassment against him. The NFLPA already disclosed that it would not seek to appeal the suspension and urged the league to respect the ruling as well.

ESPN @espn Deshaun Watson will serve a six game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled Monday, a source told Adam Schefter. es.pn/3zNlcRZ Deshaun Watson will serve a six game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled Monday, a source told Adam Schefter. es.pn/3zNlcRZ https://t.co/n1WW6JXIe2

As it stands, if NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell does not hand down his own ruling, Watson should be available for the majority of the Cleveland Browns’ regular season. The Browns have a Week 9 bye and Watson is eligible to return as soon as Week 7.

In this case, Deshaun Watson might have fantasy relevance given his past success with the Houston Texans and the Browns’ current need for a starting quarterback.

Deshaun Watson fantasy outlook

On FantasyPros’ expert consensus ranking, Deshaun Watson is the 25th-ranked quarterback in Tier 4 and the 151st overall ranked fantasy player. The rankings take into account Watson’s availability (and lack thereof for six games), move to a new team, and the current roster of the Browns’ skill players.

Jeff Greenwood @TheFantasyEng If you decide to draft Deshaun Watson in your fantasy football league this year, just be prepared for soul-crushing insults about your integrity as a human being from the dude that rosters Kareem Hunt If you decide to draft Deshaun Watson in your fantasy football league this year, just be prepared for soul-crushing insults about your integrity as a human being from the dude that rosters Kareem Hunt.

The Browns are a run-heavy team that features running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Wide receivers include former Dallas Cowboy Amari Cooper, while former Browns receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are no longer on the team.

While being a run-heavy offense, the Browns have never had a quarterback of Watson’s caliber. Whether they shift their play-calling to a more balanced or pass-heavy attack remains to be seen. Fantasy players looking to grab Watson at a discount might still be able to do it ahead of the regular season.

For Best Ball Fantasy formats, Watson is a low-risk, high-reward player as long as players draft two other quarterbacks who are solid starters for their team.

Although the quarterback doesn't have an elite receiving corps, he might be capable of maintaining his big-play potential as previously seen with the Houston Texans. However, fantasy players should be wary of Watson returning to the football field after a full season away from the game.

That being said, buying low at this junction makes Watson a value add. He could provide significant input as a backup in single quarterback leagues or a second starter/backup in superflex leagues.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far