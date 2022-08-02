WATCH: O.J. Simpson demands NFL respect Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

Former NFL star O.J. Simpson shared his thoughts on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension. The NFL and NFLPA appointed arbitrator, former Judge Sue L. Robinson, handed Watson a six-game suspension. This was for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy related to the allegations of sexual assault/harassment against him.

Taking to Twitter, former Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers running back, O.J. Simpson expressed his thoughts on the matter. He urged the NFL to uphold the ruling. Under current policy, the NFL and the NFPA can appeal the independent arbitrator’s ruling. Then, the NFL commissioner can decide whether to uphold the ruling or hand down their own ruling on the matter.

In Watson’s case, the NFLPA preemptively announced that it would not appeal the ruling and urged the league to not appeal as well.

Simpson, for his part, also urged the NFL to do the same:

“She [Judge Robinson] looked at it. She came out with a decision. Hey, man, that’s it! That should be it.”

The former star running back and primary subject of “the trial of the century” has been active on social media in recent years. He has voiced his opinions or shown support for certain subjects and people in sports. Simpson is no stranger to speaking his mind on social media, so it should not come as a surprise that he wanted to share his thoughts on Watson’s ongoing legal issues.

Deshaun Watson may start the majority of the Cleveland Browns’ regular season

Assuming NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell does not modify the current ruling, Deshaun Watson is set to serve a six-game suspension that makes him eligible to play in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. After signing a massive $230 million, fully guaranteed contract, the Browns took a risk that Deshaun Watson might not even play the entire 2022/2023 regular season.

Now that former Judge Robinson handed down the six-game suspension, the Browns’ gamble paid off. The team might have their starting quarterback for the majority of the season. Given the state of the AFC North, the Browns now have to contend with the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. They will also have to contend with the Baltimore Ravens, who are looking to rebound from last year’s season. They will also be looking to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are starting a new season without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the first time since 2004.

The Browns need all the help they can get in a tough division. Monday’s ruling helps them in the quarterback department as Deshaun Watson is set to make his debut. The Juice is proverbially loose.

