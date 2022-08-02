"This was a collectively bargained process" - NFL analyst doesn’t expect league to challenge Deshaun Watson’s suspension

Deshaun Watson was handed a six-game suspension by NFL Disciplinary Officer Sue L. Robinson today. The Cleveland Browns quarterback avoided an indefinite suspension and will be eligible to start in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The suspension is considered by many to be light, considering the NFL initially wanted to suspend him for an entire year. Not to mention the fact that Watson had 24 sexual misconduct allegations levied against him.

One NFL analyst doesn't expect the league to try and extend the suspension, despite their apparent disagreement. Booger McFarland said this on the 3 and Out podcast:

"Nor do I think that whatever decision she [made], Roger Goodell is going to want to appeal for the NFL. Because again, this is her first one, I think everybody wants to let everyone know that we all have confidence in this new process. This was a collectively bargained process."

He continued:

"I think she is she's used to dealing with criticism. She's a former judge, she understands when it gets hot in the kitchen, how to handle it. And so I think whatever decision she makes, that one is going to be final. And I think too, she's not going to be swayed based on any outside noise or outside activity."

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Here’s the conclusion of Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision on Deshaun Watson, saying in part the NFL “is attempting to impose a more dramatic shift in its culture without the benefit of fair notice to — and consistency of consequence for — those in the NFL subject to the Policy.” Here’s the conclusion of Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision on Deshaun Watson, saying in part the NFL “is attempting to impose a more dramatic shift in its culture without the benefit of fair notice to — and consistency of consequence for — those in the NFL subject to the Policy.” https://t.co/IwiCXaheHO

Watson's suspension, which is unlikely to be appealed, will begin in Week 1.

How the league decided on Deshaun Watson's suspension

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Initial reports suggested that the NFL wanted to suspend Deshaun Watson for a year or longer. The sheer volume of allegations was unprecedented and as such so should the punishment. However, this suspension is anything but. Six games is very common, so how did the league get to such a low number?

Ultimately, it came down to Robinson's choice. She cited the nonviolent nature of the incidents as the reason why the suspension isn't longer.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision says Deshaun Watson’s “pattern of behavior was egregious,” but notes that behavior was “nonviolent sexual conduct” in explaining the decision to suspend him six games, per source. Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision says Deshaun Watson’s “pattern of behavior was egregious,” but notes that behavior was “nonviolent sexual conduct” in explaining the decision to suspend him six games, per source.

What likely influenced her decision was the NFLPA. The NFLPA argued that since the league didn't hand out strict punishments to Dan Snyder (Washington Commanders owner) and Robert Kraft (New England Patriots owner) they couldn't do so for Watson. The pair were also previously accused of sexual misconduct.

Deshaun Watson's suspension may not sit well with fans, but it's unlikely to be extended. Neither the NFL nor the NFLPA plans to appeal, which makes it pretty much set in stone.

Watson will be eligible to return in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he will play for the first time in nearly two years.

