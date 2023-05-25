Cleveland Browns star QB Deshaun Watson's girlfriend, Jilly Anais, posted a cute yet powerful TikTok video which shows the couple dancing with the caption "Locked in 4L". This comes in time as Watson prepares for his first full NFL season following the off-the-field drama from his Houston Texans days.

Amid the constant noise surrounding Watson, Jilly Anais is proving to be a rock for her superstar boyfriend. Anais has been relatively quiet on the whole off-field saga but has been pictured with the Browns quarterback on numerous occasions since.

Who is Deshaun Watson's girlfriend, Jilly Anais?

Jilly Anais is an actress, model, and social media personality. She has been a competitor all her life, as she was a competitive cheerleader for five years and then a high school varsity cheerleader for four more.

Anais got her modeling career off to a great start, winning the Miss Teen Houston beauty pageant in 2011. Following this, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in modeling and was signed by noteworthy agencies like Icon Media Direct, IMG Models, and Otto Models.

A stellar model, Jilly Anais has appeared in campaigns and commercials for Dance Spirits and Dance Academy, Sakowitz Furs, Sports Authority, and Academy.

She is also a stellar actor and performer, with her acting credits including roles in popular TV shows, Freakish, God Send, East Los High, and movies such as Scooby-Doo is Back and the 2018 drama film God Send.

Anais has been in a relationship with American football player Deshaun Watson since 2019, and they have waxed strong ever since.

What to expect from Deshaun Watson in 2023

Not too long ago, Deshaun Watson used to be a top-five quarterback in the NFL. However, his football career has suffered due to factors caused solely by him, and he looked like a shell of his former self last season.

Since being selected by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the player has been one of the finest dual-threat QBs in the league. The versatile shot caller put up sub-par stats in his first season, with a stat line of 1,699 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, a decent return for seven games. However, he became a different player in his sophomore season.

Watson proved his worth in his second season at center for the Texans, throwing for 4,165 yards, 26 touchdowns, and a mere nine interceptions in 16 games. He put up similar numbers in his third season, dropping 3,852 passing yards, 26 TDs, and twelve picks in fifteen appearances.

The Clemson Tigers alum took it a notch higher in year four as he put the league on notice by playing the best football of his career. He put up a stat line of 4,823 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and a paltry seven interceptions (all career-best totals) in 16 games. He was earning his spot among the finest shot callers in the league.

The less said about his fifth year, the better, as the quarterback had some nasty allegations levied against him. It caused him to miss the 2021 NFL season as he battled to clear his name. He was eventually suspended at the start of the 2022 NFL season, during which he was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Deshaun Watson enters the 2023 NFL season with a point to prove and an entire pre-season under his belt. It remains to be seen whether he proves his detractors wrong in what would be an interesting subplot in the upcoming NFL season.

